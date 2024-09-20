Sharaf DG introduces an unprecedented guaranteed buyback plan with iPhone 16

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:17 PM

In a groundbreaking move, Sharaf DG has announced an enticing Guaranteed Buyback Programme for the newly launched iPhone 16 series.

Customers can now receive up to 80 per cent of their iPhone’s value back on their next upgrade, making it the highest buyback value ever offered in the region.

Ushering in a new era of flexibility and value, for the first time ever, Sharaf DG is letting customers lock in a future value for their iPhone for up to three years. This innovative feature provides unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to upgrade at their convenience without worrying about market fluctuations.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO at Sharaf DG, expressed his excitement. “iPhone announcements are always a thrilling period for us at Sharaf DG. Added to that, the UAE’s high consumer interest in cutting-edge technology, premium products, and early adoption of the latest innovations makes this market incredibly responsive to Apple product launches. This results in heightened engagement from both consumers and retailers.” With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Sharaf DG is offering flexible payment options and trade-in programmes as authorised resellers of Apple products. The programme ensures customers receive the best ever value for their purchase, making it the most affordable upgrade option in the region. Added to that, the launch also brings potential price revisions and trade-in offers for previous models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, making it even more enticing for customers to upgrade to the latest Apple technology. Tourists can enjoy VAT refunds on all products, adding another layer of incentive to shop at Sharaf DG.

With these compelling offers, Sharaf DG continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for Apple enthusiasts in the UAE.