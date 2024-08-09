Sharaf DG and Huawei announces winner of grand Tesla 3 giveaway

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM

Upgrade to Huawei’s latest smartphones and laptops and drive home a Tesla? True that! In an exciting collaboration, the region’s most preferred electronics retailer, Sharaf DG and the leading innovation tech giant, Huawei came together to crown one grand winner a Tesla Model 3 worth Dh171,000.

Sharaf DG, a name synonymous with retail innovation in the UAE, has consistently shown its inclination towards promoting new age media and its effective distribution among its customers. The brand has long recognised the significance of technology in enhancing one’s overall well-being, and this collaboration was a testament to their commitment to this cause.

“At Sharaf DG, we’re committed to empowering our customers with innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Huawei reflects our shared belief in technology’s ability to enhance consumer’s lives. Together, we’re driving a more forward and balanced society,” shared Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG. Huawei has transformed from a communication technology specialist to a high-end mobile phone brand. Their brand equity extends from B2B to B2C, emphasising technological expertise and commitment to perfection. As a large networking gear provider globally and a proponent of 5G technology, Huawei is reshaping the industry landscape.

Peak Yin, country manager of Huawei CBG UAE, added: “We are thrilled with the success of our recent campaign in partnership with Sharaf DG, which saw tremendous engagement from our valued customers. Cooperation with Sharaf DG has always been a synergistic experience, and their unwavering support played a crucial role in the campaign’s success. We look forward to continuing our partnership to bring innovative solutions and exceptional experiences to our UAE consumers."

Sharaf DG is also launching the back to school season with AI that’s anything but ordinary! As families count down to the start of the fresh year, AI is ready to turn ideas into brilliant creations and supercharge study sessions.