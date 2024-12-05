'Seeing Diversity, Trading Safely' — WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 opens new horizons for the global fintech industry

Hosted by WikiGlobal, a leading global provider of financial technology information services, WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 concluded successfully on November 27, reaffirming WikiGlobal's authoritative position and influence in the fintech industry. Since its inception in 2019, WikiEXPO has held numerous prestigious exhibitions and events worldwide, solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone in financial technology innovation.

This year’s Dubai edition, themed 'Seeing Diversity, Trading Safely', was co-organised by WikiFX and highlighted the importance of fostering transparency and credibility in the forex industry. By showcasing global regulatory bodies, optimising the display of regulatory information, and leveraging advanced regulatory technology, WikiFX has streamlined the regulatory inquiry process. Through intelligent algorithms, the platform updates global regulatory data in real-time, ensuring users have swift access to accurate and comprehensive information. This transformative approach has not only strengthened investor confidence but also fostered the healthy and stable growth of the forex market, contributing to a more equitable, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem.

The event adopted an innovative online-offline hybrid model, achieving record-breaking engagement. Online participation exceeded 1.3 million views, while over 3,500 attendees participated in person. The event attracted the attention of hundreds of industry leaders and thousands of global media outlets, underscoring its unparalleled significance in the fintech space.

The conference addressed key topics, including combating financial crime, anti-money laundering strategies, the evolution of the UAE’s financial derivatives market, and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the region’s fintech landscape. It also delved into diverse subjects such as regulatory compliance, forex, cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, Web3, RWA (real-world assets), central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and digital banking. These discussions offered attendees fresh perspectives and valuable insights into the future of financial technology.

Prominent speakers included Braden Perry (NFA & FINRA), Dr Mohamed Damak (S&P Global Ratings), Reeve Collins (WeFi), John Riggins (BTC Ltd.), and Justin Sun (TRON). Their presentations, exploring the latest research and future trends, provided profound insights and inspiration. Many participants praised WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 as a unique platform for knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration and driving the sustainable growth of the fintech industry. As a key platform for innovation in financial technology, WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 not only facilitated discussions on emerging trends but also empowered participants to better understand and navigate the evolving fintech landscape. WikiGlobal continues to lead the charge in promoting industry collaboration, ensuring a stable and secure financial ecosystem, and advancing cutting-edge technological developments. Looking forward, WikiGlobal is committed to expanding its global footprint, offering multilingual financial industry information services, and building a robust product ecosystem. By providing reliable information services for investors and professional support for practitioners, the organization aims to enhance security and transparency within the trading environment. The successful conclusion of WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 represents another milestone in WikiGlobal’s journey. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to foster an honest and innovative industry ecosystem, contributing wisdom and expertise to the global fintech sector.

Visit www.wikiexpo.com/en for more information.