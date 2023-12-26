Seed Group onboards PMY Group to empower the events and venues industry in the Mena

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 4:43 PM

Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced that it has onboarded PMY, a global technology solutions company founded in Melbourne, Australia. This collaboration seeks to revolutionise venues, infrastructure, and events across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

PMY, founded in 2009 with a vision to provide independent advice and cutting-edge technology solutions, has rapidly grown to become a leader in its field. With a presence in 14 countries and offices in Australia, the USA, the UK, and Europe, PMY has left a mark on major venues, sporting teams, and world-class events, including the Consecutive Olympic Organising Committees, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, NBA and NFL teams, EPL football clubs, and prestigious global championships.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “The onboarding of PMY into our esteemed network aligns seamlessly with Seed Group’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the Mena region. PMY’s track record of delivering exceptional technology solutions for major events and facilities complements our mission to drive sustainable growth and transformation.”

Paul Yeomans, Group CEO of PMY, said: “We are proud to partner with Seed Group to formally launch PMY in the Mena region. Seed Group’s commercial insight, sector-wide expertise, and commitment to excellence and innovation have provided us with the confidence to accelerate our expansion into this dynamic growth market. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to supporting large-scale venues and major events across the Mena region to achieve their objectives through technology.”

This collaboration aims to expand PMY’s customer base, forge strategic partnerships, and establish a strong local presence in the Mena region. The partnership will see Seed Group's extensive regional expertise merge with PMY's innovative solutions, creating a powerful synergy for transformative ventures.

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has played a pivotal role in shaping the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications sectors in the Middle East. This partnership reflects Seed Group's continued dedication to forming strategic alliances with global leaders, accelerating market entry, and fostering sustainable growth within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The collaboration between Seed Group and PMY signifies a promising era of innovation and excellence in the Mena region, as both organisations join forces to deliver transformative solutions and elevate the standards of venues, infrastructure, and events.