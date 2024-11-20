Secure Domains launches operations in the Middle East

Wissam Saadeddine

Secure Domains, the first cloud-native cybersecurity platform in the GCC specialising in DNS security, today announced the launch of its operations in the Middle East and Africa. As a cloud-native cybersecurity vendor, Secure Domains helps organisations protect their users, data, and applications against advanced threats in a borderless infrastructure. The company is also the first vendor in the GCC to deliver unparalleled cloud-based DNS security services through its flagship SaaS product, DNS Armor.

“DNS security is crucial in today’s cybersecurity landscape due to its critical role in preventing cyberattacks. The launch of our operations marks a significant step in Secure Domains’ commitment to reshaping the cybersecurity and tech industry across the GCC and Africa region by leveraging AI and ML. We are a customer-centric organisation fully focused on delivering key values related to reducing cyber risk, increasing productivity and optimising cost while maintaining compliance,” said Wissam Saadeddine, co-founder of Secure Domains.

Mohammed Al Tenbakji

“As organisations in the region undergo digital transformation and adopt emerging technologies like SD-WAN and cloud computing, their security exposure expands. This leaves connected devices and networks more vulnerable to a range of cyber threats. We are excited to bring our expertise and advanced solutions to help organizations safeguard their operations against evolving cyber threats. We also look forward to supporting the UAE's journey towards a more secure digital future,” Mohammed Al Tenbakji, co-founder of Secure Domains added.

With 90 per cent of cyber threats leveraging DNS in the cyber kill chain, DNS Armor positions itself as a critical first line of defence for businesses. Combining advanced threat intelligence with AI-driven DNS security, DNS Armor proactively blocks malicious domains, detects DNS tunnelling, and prevents data exfiltration. DNS Armor empowers organisations to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead of evolving threats and safeguard sensitive data DNS Armor is built to support Managed Service Providers with flexible, scalable multi-tenancy, allowing IT teams to protect the organisation anytime, anywhere while adhering to business policies. DNS Armor is fully operational across 25 data centres strategically located in the US, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, enabling global reach and robust service delivery. Secure Domains has a strategic roadmap to rapidly enhance and expand the platform, with a focus on adding advanced cybersecurity capabilities and tools. This development will enable the company to better serve its customers in the region, addressing the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions across various industries. As a part of its go-to-market strategy, Secure Domains aims to expand its channel network by recruiting, enabling, and aligning with key distributors and channel partners in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and later expanding its operations to other countries across the Middle East. Activating and enabling the channel is key to the company’s growth as a vendor and to its customer success.

With its headquarters in the UAE, Secure Domains is well-positioned to provide comprehensive coverage and support across the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond.