Seafood Sunday at fish market Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Prepare to be enthralled as you become the architect of your seafood feast. Immerse yourself in a truly interactive experience by catching your very own cultured fresh fish and crabs from our enchanting aquarium. Witness the magic of the ocean as it comes alive on your plate, a testament to our commitment to offering the freshest seafood imaginable.
Complementing this oceanic symphony is the crisp bounty of our hydroponic farm. Taste the difference as you relish vegetables cultivated with care and precision, infusing each dish with a burst of vibrant, garden-fresh goodness.
But the experience doesn't end at the table. Immerse yourself in the art of relaxation as you indulge in a leisurely Sunday. Engage in friendly banter and lighthearted competition over classic board games, forging unforgettable memories with your friends. Let the soothing strains of live music serenade your senses, adding an enchanting backdrop to your day of culinary exploration.
At the Fish Market, we invite you to redefine your Sunday ritual. Join us for a Seafood Sunday that transcends the ordinary, offering a symphony of flavours and experiences that will linger in your heart and on your taste buds.
Venue: Fish Market, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
Timings: 12:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Price:
Dh 999 for 4
Dhh 699 for couples
Web: https://eatapp.co/reserve/fish-market-radisson-blu-hotel
Whatsapp: 056 548 8238
Telephone: 04 205 7033
Email: booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
More than 1,400 members and their families witness this joyous event and celebrations
