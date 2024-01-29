Sankey Prasad assumes dual leadership roles as CMD of Colliers India and CMD of Colliers Project Leaders Middle East

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 12:12 PM

Colliers, a global professional services and investment management company, has appointed Sankey Prasad to an expanded leadership role, overseeing both India and the Middle East. Effective immediately, Prasad takes on the position of chairman and managing director (CMD) for India and CMD for the Middle East engineering business, operating under the name Colliers Project Leaders Middle East. Additionally, he will acquire a significant stake in Colliers’ growing project management business in the Middle East.

Follow us on







Prasad, a prominent figure in India's real estate industry, founded the country's largest project management firm, subsequently assuming the role of chairman and managing director India after Colliers' acquisition. His new responsibilities include enhancing Colliers’ capabilities and relationships in both India and the Middle East, aligning with the company's ambitious growth strategy.

John Kenny, CEO, Colliers, Asia Pacific, praised Prasad's leadership, stating: “Sankey embodies the spirit of Colliers’ enterprising culture through his collaboration and determination to build scale.” Prasad will collaborate closely with Yamin Shihab, vice-president, project leaders Middle East, to expand Colliers’ brand reach and service delivery for capital projects in the region.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the expanded role, Prasad remarked: “I am deeply honoured to have been given the incredible opportunity to lead Colliers in India and Project Leaders Middle East. I am now eagerly looking forward to doing the same in the Middle East while also continuing to grow our India story.”

Prasad, with almost four decades of real estate experience, has been instrumental in Colliers’ growth, diversification into new markets, and the delivery of complex projects. Under his leadership, the company achieved 30% year-over-year growth in four years and expanded its real estate development portfolio across India, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.