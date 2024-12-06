Sacred Lands Group unveils Joy City Ville in Jaipur, India

Sacred Lands Group, a Dubai-based leader in Indian real estate, has announced the launch of Joy City Ville, a transformative project that redefines luxury living by blending adventure, joy, and resort-style elegance. Strategically located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this groundbreaking development sets a new benchmark for opulent lifestyles while emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Rajat, CEO of Sacred Lands Group, expressed his excitement for the project: "Joy City Ville is unlike anything we’ve seen in the Indian real estate sector. It harmonises tradition, technology, and unmatched luxury to cater to the aspirations of modern homeowners. Beyond its unique lifestyle offerings, the project provides remarkable investment potential, delivering unparalleled returns to our investors."

Neeraj Sharma, owner of Jaipur Earth Developers and the visionary behind this concept, has over 15 years of expertise in real estate and landscape master planning across India and Dubai. His deep understanding of investor needs has enabled the creation of curated amenities and competitive pricing within a single project. Sharma envisions expanding this concept across India, with more announcements anticipated in the near future.

Why choose Joy City Ville

Joy City Ville stands out for its unique combination of cutting-edge architecture, world-class amenities, and eco-conscious designs, offering homeowners and investors an extraordinary lifestyle enriched with exclusive privileges.

Ville owners enjoy a range of lifetime privileges, including a 25 per cent discount on room tariffs for themselves and their families, 24 complimentary breakfasts and 12 discounted lunches or dinners annually, and a 50 per cent discount on various resort activities for both owners and their families.

Exclusive benefits include 24 complimentary transferable room nights every year, a one-time complimentary package of 200 rooms for weddings or events, and a lifetime 25% discount on spa services.

Investors are also offered attractive returns, including a guaranteed ₹20,000 per month for 24 months post-registration, along with a revenue-sharing model that distributes 50 per cent of the gross sales from 200 Ville room nights equitably among the owners.

In addition, owners gain access to renowned clubs across India, including three elite clubs in Jaipur, along with membership to over 150 global clubs for a seamless lifestyle experience. They also receive a 20 per cent discount on garden, banquet hall, and room bookings for future events. Joy City Ville is more than a residential development; it’s a lifestyle revolution. Combining the timeless charm of Rajasthan with contemporary aspirations, this project promises exclusivity, elegance, and exceptional value for homeowners and investors. As a Dubai-based firm, Sacred Lands Group leverages its global expertise in real estate innovation and design to meet the evolving demands of India’s luxury market. With Joy City Ville, the group merges world-class sophistication with Rajasthan’s cultural richness, presenting a distinctive opportunity for Indian and international buyers alike. The first 20 NRI buyers will receive an incredible 50% discount—a limited-time opportunity to own a piece of this transformative lifestyle.

For more details about Joy City Ville and investment opportunities, visit sacredlands.co or contact us at +971 52 365 2776.