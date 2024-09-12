RTA awards InsuranceMarket.ae naming rights of Mashreq station for 10 years

InsuranceMarket metro station

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM

In a milestone achievement, InsuranceMarket.ae has been awarded the naming rights of Mashreq metro station for the next 10 years. The station will now be known as InsuranceMarket Metro Station.

The station is strategically located between Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City metro stations on Sheikh Zayed Road.

On this occasion, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of Rail Agency at RTA, stated: "The Authority is always keen on establishing successful partnerships with the private sector due to its vital role in stimulating economic growth. This collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae serves as a model for a successful public-private partnership, contributing to the benefit from the Authority’s projects and initiatives, creating job opportunities in a variety of fields, and paving the way for the private sector to support the government’s direction in this regard." Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed his pride in this moment: "Having one of Dubai’s iconic metro stations dedicated to our brand is monumental. Just as the metro connects people across Dubai, we are dedicated to connecting our customers with the right insurance solutions, making their lives safer and more convenient." This achievement marks InsuranceMarket.ae as the first and only insurance platform to experience such a privilege, reinforcing its leadership in the industry. The company is excited for the next decade, as the InsuranceMarket Metro Station will continue to build visibility and engage with the UAE community dynamically and meaningfully.

With this collaboration, InsuranceMarket.ae is expanding its presence and enhancing its role as a trusted partner dedicated to serving and protecting the people of the UAE.