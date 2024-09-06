Royal Furniture launches its largest concept store in Ajman

Ecosine Transports LLC partners with Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre to launch eco-conscious limousine service
The collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability
Royal Furniture, the leading furniture brand in the region, has unveiled its largest concept store in the UAE, located in Jurf, Ajman. Spanning 40,000 sq ft, the store houses over 50,000 products and aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, customisable furniture. This strategic move taps into Ajman’s rapidly expanding real estate market and home furniture needs.
The new store emphasises customisation, allowing customers to design furniture pieces that reflect their personal tastes. With options to choose size, fabric, and colour, Royal Furniture blends individual preferences with superior craftsmanship. The store also features key product lines, including sofas, beds, and mattresses, with a special focus on the brand’s ‘Made for You’ service. Additionally, as part of the store opening, Royal Furniture is offering a limited-time 30 per cent discount on all products.
The launch aligns with the brand’s strategy to expand its reach and cater to evolving customer needs. The brand operates eight stores across the UAE, including locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
With 30 years of experience, Royal Furniture has established itself as a trusted name in high-end furniture, offering a diverse portfolio of designs made with excellent craftsmanship in the UAE.
