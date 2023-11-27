Riot Games launch Valorant Dubai server

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 2:38 PM

Riot Games, one of the leading game developers worldwide has recently unveiled a monumental achievement that promises to redefine the gaming experience in the Middle East. The company's announcement of the launch of Valorant servers in Dubai signifies not just a technological leap but a significant stride in Riot Games' ongoing commitment to elevating player experiences in the region.

The importance of server locations cannot be overstated. Riot Games has strategically placed these servers to diminish latency in the MENA region, a move that not only benefits players in the Arabian Gulf and North Africa but also brings about noteworthy upgrades in matchmaking and connection speed. The impact of this infrastructure enhancement extends beyond the realm of the gaming screen, promising an overall improved gaming experience for enthusiasts in the region.

What does this mean for players in North Africa? The server adjustments translate to a substantial reduction in ping times, creating a seamless playing experience with counterparts in the Gulf. This isn't just a technical upgrade; it's a game-changer that eliminates the need for region-based divisions in tournaments and esports events. Riot Games, through these adjustments, is ensuring equal opportunities for all participating teams, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and fair play. This will encourage more teams and players to participate in online and offline tournaments, across the MENA region.

Riot Games isn't merely stopping at technical advancements; their ultimate goal is to unite players from North Africa and the Middle East on a single server. The launch of the Dubai server is a pivotal step in that direction. Luciano Rahal, marketing communications and PR manager at Riot Games for the MEA territory, expressed gratitude to Riot Games' dedicated player base, emphasising that their continued support is the driving force behind the company's commitment to delivering an unmatched gaming experience for all.

For those unacquainted with Valorant or Riot Games, this announcement transcends the gaming community. It symbolises a broader trend in the gaming industry—one that prioritizes inclusivity and equal access to opportunities for players across the region. Riot Games is breaking down barriers between regions, fostering a global gaming community where players from different countries can come together to share their passion for gaming.

While the servers are already live, the complete optimisation of the server will take a few weeks. This brief period of adjustment is a testament to the company's dedication to ensuring a flawless gaming experience for Valorant enthusiasts across the region.

In conclusion, Riot Games' venture into the Middle East isn't just about servers and ping times; it's a testament to their commitment to building bridges and creating a global gaming community. The new servers are now live, ready to provide the best gaming experience for VALORANT enthusiasts across the region, and Riot Games invites everyone, regardless of their familiarity with gaming, to join the journey towards a more interconnected gaming world.

