Ring elevates video doorbell lineup with Battery Video Doorbell Pro

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Home security brand, Ring, announces the latest addition to its line of video doorbells – Battery Video Doorbell Pro. Building upon the capabilities of its predecessor, the new, advanced battery-powered doorbell provides greater value and convenience for homeowners.

Home security begins at the front door, and the Battery Video Doorbell Pro represents the latest addition to Ring's doorbell range, boasting advanced features. Building upon the beloved features of the Battery Doorbell Plus, such as Live View, Two-Way Talk, Advanced Motion Detection, Customizable Motion Zones, Privacy Zones, and Color Night Vision, the Battery Video Doorbell Pro introduces several new functionalities. These include radar-powered 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye View and Bird’s Eye Zones, 1536p HD Head-to-Toe video, Low Light Sight, Color Pre-Roll, Quick Replies, and Noise Cancelling Audio+. Additionally, users can expect a more robust connection thanks to enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi.

Ring's radar-based 3D Motion Detection system, coupled with Bird’s Eye View and Bird’s Eye Zones, empowers customers to gain an aerial perspective. This enables them to precisely pinpoint and receive alerts solely when movement is detected in predetermined areas. This ensures that customers receive accurate information for each motion event.

A standout feature of the Battery Video Doorbell Pro is its exceptional image quality, surpassing the standard 1536p HD video. Through dynamic image processing and high-efficiency compression, the video consistently presents vivid colors and sharp details, whether streaming in Live View or during playback. With Low-Light Sight technology and advanced imaging sensors, it ensures superior clarity and accurate color reproduction, even in dimly lit environments. Furthermore, the Color Pre-Roll feature captures motion occurring four seconds before a motion event is activated, providing customers with a comprehensive view of the activity outside their door.

"Battery Video Doorbell Pro represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation," said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets, Ring. "With its advanced features and superior image quality, it redefines the standard for battery-powered doorbells, giving customers even more flexibility and versatility. I’m excited about bringing these new features to our customers as we continue to bring them peace of mind." The Battery Video Doorbell Pro seamlessly integrates with other Ring devices, enabling customers to establish a comprehensive home security network. By subscribing to a Ring Protect Plan, users gain access to various features including cloud storage, Person and Package Alerts, Rich Notifications, and Modes. With a Ring Protect Plan, customers can also archive, share, and download video recordings of their events for up to 180 days. Moreover, customers can receive motion alerts on compatible Alexa devices. Alexa can interact with visitors through a connected Amazon Echo device, allowing users to communicate with them. For instance, by linking the Battery Video Doorbell Pro to an Echo Show device, customers can receive alerts on their Echo Show or simply instruct Alexa to display the front door, granting them access to Live View and enabling them to monitor their front garden in real-time. Availability

Ring’s Battery Video Doorbell Pro is available for purchase online on Amazon.ae, and via select retailers across the UAE at Dh999.