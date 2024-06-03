RIDEZ revolutionises cycling in the UAE with bew mobile app and AI-powered IoT safety device

Malabar Group is also active in other social welfare and charitable activities like financial assistance for medical care, education support to female students, and partial support for house construction
With each passing day, millennials are becoming increasingly health-conscious, and cycling is gaining popularity not only as a mode of commuting but also as a form of exercise. In the UAE, people of all age groups are embracing cycling, and governments and communities are responding by developing infrastructure across cities to support cyclists.
RIDEZ, a new-age technology company, has recently launched a mobile app to cater to all the needs of cyclists on a single platform and foster a strong cycling community. The RIDEZ App offers a plethora of features, including location-based cycling shop listings, roadside assistance, cyclist insurance, information about various rental services, details of cycling tracks in the UAE, and access to rider clubs and discussion forums. Additionally, the app allows users to search for cycling trainers, catering to beginners as well as professionals aiming to participate in competitions and races.
"Cycling is a fun and engaging activity, but safety remains a major concern due to the risk of accidents," said Mark Colbourne, paralympic gold nedalist and chief experience officer at RIDEZ. "Our goal is to ensure that every cyclist feels secure while enjoying their ride. That's why we've developed RIDEZ PLUS, an AI-powered IoT device designed specifically for rider safety."
The RIDEZ PLUS is a compact IoT device that can be easily installed on any bicycle or e-scooter. It is capable of automatically detecting accidents, falls, and collisions in real time and sending alerts to the central cloud control platform using SIM or local network connectivity. In case of an emergency, cyclists can use the SOS button on the device to trigger an alert.
"Our mission is to make cycling a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone," added Prashant Gandhi, CEO at RIDEZ. "With the combination of our mobile app and the RIDEZ PLUS IoT device, we are empowering cyclists to focus on what they love while ensuring their safety is never compromised."
The launch of the RIDEZ App and RIDEZ PLUS marks a significant step forward in the cycling community in the UAE, offering unparalleled convenience, support, and safety for cyclists of all levels.
