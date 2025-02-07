Nilesh Ved honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for transformative leadership at 2025 RLC Honours

Nilesh Ved, founder and chairman of AppCorp Holding and owner of Apparel Group, was the undisputed highlight of the 2025 RLC Honors as he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Retail Entrepreneurship. Held on February 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the RLC Honors stands as the highest distinction in the global retail industry, recognising visionary leaders whose transformative contributions have reshaped the future of retail worldwide.

As a trailblazer in the retail sector, Ved’s leadership has been instrumental in revolutionising the industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation, expansion, and excellence. His relentless pursuit of growth and ability to anticipate industry shifts have positioned Apparel Group as a powerhouse in global retail. This recognition solidifies his legacy as a pioneer who has redefined the retail experience and set the strategic direction for the industry’s future.

The award ceremony was followed by an exclusive awards dinner, attended by 150 of the most distinguished figures across retail and its interconnected sectors. The evening was a celebration of Ved’s exceptional leadership, honouring his transformative vision and lasting impact on global retail. Upon receiving the award, Ved shared: “This recognition is a testament to the journey we have embarked on—one that is fueled by passion, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. Retail is not just about commerce; it’s about creating meaningful connections and experiences that resonate with people across the world. I am deeply humbled and inspired to continue driving innovation and shaping the future of this industry."

The RLC Honors once again underscored its commitment to celebrating the extraordinary individuals shaping the retail landscape. Ved’s Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a defining moment in his illustrious career, recognising his unparalleled contributions and visionary leadership that continue to inspire the next generation of retail pioneers.