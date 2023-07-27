Renowned author Charul Jaitly launches new book

As a beauty queen, published author and a business owner, Jaitly wears multiple hats and enjoys the different flavours of her work

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 6:30 PM

In today's dynamic business landscape, CEOs face countless challenges requiring swift decision-making. Developing intuition through spirituality can provide a profound advantage. By embracing practices like mindfulness, meditation, and reflection, leaders can tap into their inner wisdom, fostering clarity, empathy, and a deeper understanding of complex issues. Cultivating spiritual intuition empowers CEO's to navigate uncertainty with grace and authenticity.

In a professional world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, there is a profound yearning within each of us to find meaning, purpose, and a sense of connection that transcends the boundaries of our ordinary existence and performance. Charul Chaturvedi Jaitly is a successful businesswoman, keynote speaker, HR Veteran, key environment supporter and enabler, multiple awards winner, YouTuber, podcaster, content creator, mindfulness coach, and now she is also the crowned 'Mrs UAE International'. The author has launched her new book 'Eye to Eye with I'. Within these pages, Jaitly delves into the intricacies of spiritual encounters, guiding us through the uncharted territories of the soul with intuition, wisdom, compassion, and profound insight.

Born in India, Jaitly has now travelled to over 40 countries, studied in the UK, lived in the Caribbean, spent several years in Canada and has been a proud resident of the UAE for over 17 years. With cabinets filled with trophies, numerous publications, radio interviews and magazine features, Jaitly and her work has been globally recognised and rewarded.

One of the many strengths of this book is the author's ability to demystify spiritual experiences and make them accessible to a wide range of readers. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner on a well-established spiritual path or someone who is just beginning to explore the depths of your own being, Jaitly's words will resonate with you. The author's sincerity and authenticity shine through every page, making the journey of self-discovery feel both intimate and universal.

Throughout 'Eye to Eye with ‘I', the author provides practical guidance on how to approach and integrate these profound encounters into our daily lives. The author offers valuable insights on navigating the challenges and pitfalls that may arise along the way, and emphasises the importance of self-reflection, mindfulness, and compassion in cultivating a balanced and meaningful spiritual practice.

This book will serve as a beacon of light, illuminating one’s own journey of self-discovery and providing you with profound insights into the vastness of the spiritual realm. It will inspire you to embrace the depths of your own being and embark on a transformative path toward greater meaning, connection, and enlightenment. Jaitly's writing is poetic, evocative, and deeply insightful, transporting readers to a realm where the boundaries of the physical world blur and the profound truths of existence are unveiled.

On the other side of the table, she is a proud founder and managing partner of her business 'Mātiti Group', which focusses on people, technology, sustainability, and financial consulting.

Visit www.instagram.com/charulcjaitly/ and www.charulcjaitly.com to know more.