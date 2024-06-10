Reem Hospital, Swift Day Surgery unveil groundbreaking Center of Excellence for minimally invasive laser surgery in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 11:42 AM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 11:43 AM

Reem Hospital in Abu Dhabi proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Swift Day Surgery to establish a Center of Excellence for minimally invasive laser surgery. This state-of-art center will provide minimally invasive laser proctology services to the citizens and expatriates of Abu Dhabi and its neighbouring regions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi and Dr Wolfgang Neuberger, group chairman of the Austrian company Biolitec, along with senior representatives from both organisations.

Swift Day Surgery is renowned for its expertise in minimally invasive laser surgery, ensuring patients experience early recovery and minimal downtime. These procedures, performed under local anaesthesia or sedation, utilise Biolitec's cutting-edge laser technology.

Dr Neuberger stated, "We are excited with this partnership to establish the Center of Excellence for specialised proctology and vascular surgeries at Reem Hospital. This marks our entry into the Abu Dhabi market, introducing advanced treatments across various healthcare specialties such as proctology, vascular surgery, gynaecology, urology, and more. Our state-of-the-art Biolitec laser technology ensures precision, effectiveness, and safety in every procedure. This is an important milestone in providing exceptional healthcare solutions in Abu Dhabi and is in line with our goal of offering cutting-edge services and best practices in the minimally invasive laser healthcare business."

Clancey Po remarked, "Our Center of Excellence is set to revolutionise patient care, delivering improved clinical outcomes and exceptional patient experiences. The transformative benefits of minimally invasive laser treatments include reduced pain, minimal scarring, and faster return to daily activities." Karan Rekhi, managing director of Swift Day Surgery, added: "We are eager to offer patients the benefits of laser treatments across multiple specialties. Our initial focus will be on detailed proctology procedures, such as the treatment of haemorrhoids, anal fissures, anal fistulas, and vascular procedures, including the treatment of varicose and spider veins. We plan to expand to other service lines soon."

Embracing minimally invasive laser treatments signifies a new era in healthcare, providing precise and safe medical solutions. These treatments have become the preferred choice for individuals seeking to address health issues without the drawbacks of traditional surgery. They offer precise targeting of affected areas, reduced risk of complications, and faster recovery times.