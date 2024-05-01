Reem Hospital showcases cutting-edge orthopedic insights at 'Advancements in Orthopedic Care' International Medical Symposium

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 4:22 PM

Reem Hospital recently concluded its highly anticipated International Medical Symposium, 'Advancements in Orthopedic Care', on April 30 at the Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi. This insightful conference brought together leading orthopedic experts to address the key challenges and advancements in orthopedics and sports medicine.

The event, held in collaboration with renowned orthopedic specialists, provided a comprehensive look into the forefront of orthopedic care. Renowned for its commitment to excellence in healthcare, Reem Hospital hosted this event to empower medical professionals with the latest knowledge and expertise.

The event received an overwhelming response from healthcare professionals, highlighting the importance of such educational opportunities in the field. Attendees had the chance to engage with experts, participate in discussions, and network with peers.

Zaid Al Siksek, chairman of Reem Hospital, stated: "We consider it an honour to share the knowledge of our esteemed doctors with the local medical community. At Reem Hospital, we are committed to serving our community, and this international symposium serves as a way for us to contribute back to the community we are dedicated to."

Dr Nagib Atallah Yurdi, head of the orthopedic department at Reem Hospital, said: "We were thrilled to present 'Advancements in Orthopedic Care,' where esteemed experts shared groundbreaking insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of orthopedics. We carefully curated a program that reflects the most recent developments in orthopedic care diagnosis and treatment, ensuring attendees gained valuable insights to improve patient outcomes."

Dr Sebastian Orduna's insights into the diagnosis and treatment of ligament and meniscal lesions are invaluable for healthcare professionals seeking to enhance patient care. His presentation provided practical strategies and innovative approaches that can positively impact the outcomes of patients with these orthopedic conditions.

"Advancements in osteoarthritis management and treatment offer new hope for patients. Our presentation explored the latest strategies and technologies that are revolutionising care, providing patients with improved pain relief and enhanced mobility," commented Dr Philippe Neyret.

Dr Stefan Von Gumppenberg said: "Clinical and physical examinations are crucial in the assessment of shoulder pathology. In our presentation, we highlighted effective approaches that enable healthcare professionals to accurately identify and manage shoulder conditions, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

