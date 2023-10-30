Redefining professional development: Informa Connect Academy launches with ground-breaking certification programmes

The learning will be accessible through in-person, live digital, and on-demand training modes and fully customisable for organisations.

From left: Chloe Barnard, director of revenue and attendees, Nicola Bell, head of learning solutions, Middle East, Annick Nuyens, marketing director, Alan Kelly, commercial and strategy director, Aneel Aranha, delivery director, Megha Nagpal, divisional director, Public Training, and Shabnam Rawal, managing director, Informa Connect Academy

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 3:49 PM

Informa Connect, a global leader in live events, digital content, and professional skills development, announces the launch of Informa Connect Academy, as the flagship global brand of their training division. This academic powerhouse aims to amplify organisations’ untapped potential across their operations and empower individuals to take their career development to the next level.

For more than three decades, Informa Connect has been at the forefront of professional development, conducting thousands of programmes annually. The launch of Informa Connect Academy is the next progression of Informa’s professional learning experience, giving individuals and companies a suite of expertise-driven, best-in-class training products to unlock untapped organisational potential and elevate lifelong careers.

Unlike traditional training approaches, the solutions are shaped by industry leaders to ensure actionable learning, measurable outcomes, and memorable learning experiences. Leveraging a global network across continents, the Academy offers a seamless, unified learning experience that readies professionals and organisations to be even more future-ready.

Speaking about the launch of Informa’s Global Training brand, Informa Connect Academy, Shabnam Rawal, managing director of Informa Connect Academy, said: “As we take this significant step in unifying our global training businesses under Informa Connect Academy, we're not just making an announcement; we're marking the dawn of a new era in professional learning."

"Being a FTSE-listed company, we understand the very fabric of business, so we're not just preparing businesses and learners for the world of today, but for the challenges of tomorrow. We offer far more than just courses, we offer experiences that are diverse, tailored, and led by some of the foremost experts in their fields, through accredited programs that open doors across the globe, to cutting-edge learning experiences uniquely crafted to organisational needs. When you think about where to invest in your future, or the future of your organisation, we want there to be no doubt—Informa Connect Academy should be the obvious choice, globally," Rawal added.

Visit https://informaconnect.com/academy to know more.