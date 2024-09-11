Raphael Yoshiga leads FCamara's expansion into UAE's digital space
The company is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and driving global digital transformation
FCamara, a leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the UAE, spearheaded by industry veteran Raphael Yoshiga.
FCamara is a leading IT consulting and digital transformation company, offering innovative solutions in software development, cloud consulting, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and open finance. With a presence in the UK, Brazil, and now the UAE, FCamara is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and driving global digital transformation.
FCamara's expansion into the UAE represents a bold new chapter for the company. The UAE's strategic location, business-friendly environment, and safe living conditions make it a prime candidate to become the world's leading technology development center. Yoshiga is committed to contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a global tech hub. "Our goal in the UAE is to drive revenue acceleration, improve operational efficiency, and create impactful projects through digital transformation, e-commerce, cloud, cybersecurity, and open finance," explained Yoshiga. FCamara's proprietary digital value creation framework will provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, fostering innovation and growth across the region.
As part of its commitment to the UAE, FCamara is dedicated to engaging with local talent. The company plans to collaborate with universities across the UAE, hosting talks and workshops to share expertise and inspire the next generation of tech leaders. "We want to cultivate a culture of innovation and collaboration by connecting with local talent and fostering the growth of the UAE's digital ecosystem," said Yoshiga.
Yoshiga's accomplishments in the UK were marked by significant achievements. In 2020, he founded FCamara UK, providing software development and cloud consultancy services to the financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. Under his leadership, the company quadrupled its revenue, delivering complex projects, including building a complete online banking system from scratch. "With the backing of FCamara, we achieved rapid growth, delivering impactful projects across industries," said Yoshiga. This success set the stage for FCamara's next major move: expanding into the UAE.
Yoshiga's journey from a young, determined student in São Paulo to an influential leader in the UAE’s digital transformation is a testament to his resilience and strategic vision. Reflecting on his career, Yoshiga noted, "The challenges I faced early on taught me to be adaptable and persistent - qualities that have been essential in navigating the complexities of the tech industry and driving meaningful change."
As FCamara continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East, it is well-positioned to shape the region's technological landscape under Yoshiga's visionary leadership. With a focus on digital innovation, talent development, and a commitment to the UAE's growth, FCamara is set to make a lasting impact on the region's tech industry.