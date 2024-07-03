Quttainah Specialized Hospital unveils Q-Derma

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:13 PM

Quttainah Specialized Hospital is excited to announce the grand opening of Q-Derma, a revolutionary department dedicated to dermatology, aesthetics, laser treatments, and anti-aging. This state-of-the-art addition to the premier facility in Dubai highlights the hospital's unwavering commitment to advancing health and beauty, promising transformative skincare, hair care, and rejuvenation services.

Q-Derma integrates the latest technology with a personalised, caring approach. The esteemed team of dermatologists and skincare experts, led by Dr Mohamed AbouHadeed, MD, is dedicated to helping patients achieve their skin and hair care goals with precision and safety. Dr AbouHadeed, a leader in medical dermatology, aesthetics, and laser treatments, holds impressive academic credentials, including master's and doctorate degrees, and is a member of both the American and European academies of Dermatology.

"Enhancing patient well-being is at the heart of what we do," said Dr AbouHadeed, specialist dermatologist and head of Q-Derma. "With Q-Derma, state-of-the-art dermatological solutions are brought directly to patients, customised to meet unique needs and exceed expectations." Dr Adel Quttainah, founder and chairperson of Quttainah Hospital, added: "We are thrilled to introduce Q-Derma by Dr Mohamed AbouHadeed. This department epitomises our mission to integrate top-tier medical expertise with groundbreaking technology. We are confident that Q-Derma will set new standards in dermatological, hair, and anti-aging care across the region."

Focused on enhancing natural beauty and well-being, Q-Derma provides a sanctuary where advanced technology meets compassionate care. The dedicated team is committed to delivering outstanding results tailored to each individual's needs.

For more information or to book your consultation, call or WhatsApp +971 52 901 2905. Visit www.qsh-dubai.com/.