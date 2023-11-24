QuestionPro empowers experience transformation in Saudi Arabia with the launch of new data centre

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 2:52 PM

QuestionPro, a global leader in total experience management software solutions, has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art data centre in Saudi Arabia, hosting its software solutions and data at a local data centre. This strategic move will enable businesses to comply with the highest levels of data regulations, including SAMA compliance. This initiative will revolutionise the experience transformation landscape in the region by elevating data security, ensuring compliance, and enhancing the overall user experience.

Hosting data within the country is paramount, particularly within the public sector. The newly introduced data centre ensures the secure storage of sensitive data within Saudi Arabia's borders, effectively addressing data localisation and sovereignty concerns. This localisation is of utmost importance for government entities and organisations in the public sector, providing heightened control, compliance, and security.

Abdulaziz Alshamsan, CEO of CX Saudi Arabia, highlighted the positive impact on customer experience initiatives nationwide, stating, "I am thrilled to witness the launch of QuestionPro's Data Center in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move is a testament to QuestionPro's unwavering commitment to advancing Customer Experience (CX) initiatives in our country. The localized data center exemplifies their dedication to data security and compliance and empowers businesses to elevate their CX strategies. With this launch, QuestionPro is playing a pivotal role in transforming the CX landscape of Saudi Arabia, providing businesses with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences and stay at the forefront of the evolving digital landscape."

Aligned with the visionary Saudi Vision 2030, QuestionPro is poised to advance the digital transformation journey of Saudi Arabia. Establishing a local Data Center underscores QuestionPro's unwavering dedication to the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the region's flourishing Experience Transformation (XT) ecosystem.

This strategic move heralds a new era in CX solutions, earning commendation from Abdullah AlGhamedi, chairman of the Saudi CX Association. "I applaud QuestionPro for the visionary launch of their state-of-the-art Data Centre in Saudi Arabia. This commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 will revolutionise the CX solutions landscape, driving technological innovation. As the chairman of the Saudi CX Association, I believe this move will empower businesses to deliver exceptional experiences while fully complying with Saudi Arabia's data protection regulations."

This localised approach substantially benefits end users, including citizens and customers. Faster data access, reduced latency, and enhanced connectivity are among the advantages, promising a more streamlined and efficient experience when conducting surveys and providing feedback.

Ben Llewellyn, global head of CX at Ipsos, a global leader in market research and consulting, expresses excitement about the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with QuestionPro on this journey of CX-focused solutions in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-specific and compliant data center's launch gives our clients the unique ability to merge our best-in-class CX consulting and implementation practices with great technology and be 100 per cent compliant with Saudi Arabia's data protection regulations."

The newly established Saudi-specific and compliant data center is a testament to QuestionPro's dedication to supporting the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia. It also underscores its commitment to providing businesses with a secure, reliable, and locally compliant platform for their experience transformation initiatives. Organizations can have complete control and visibility over their data, facilitating better decision-making and insights.

QuestionPro's forward-looking vision extends far beyond the current landscape, encompassing the future resilience of businesses in Saudi Arabia. Their commitment involves delivering a secure and compliant data hosting solution, empowering organisations to navigate evolving technologies, adhere to regulatory changes, and respond to shifting market dynamics, thereby ensuring enduring success in the long term.

As a prominent purveyor of customer experience and experience management solutions, renowned for its global footprint and unwavering dedication to innovation and customer service, QuestionPro is entrusted by thousands of organisations worldwide. The company has earned distinction, having been listed among the top 100 global software companies in 2023 by G2, a leading business software review platform.

For further insights into QuestionPro and its comprehensive suite of solutions, kindly visit www.questionpro.com.