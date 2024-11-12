Qoruz strengthens its position as a top influencer marketing company in the UAE

Qoruz, a leader in influencer marketing solutions, is making significant strides in the UAE market by offering advanced tools that go beyond basic data, enabling brands and agencies to enhance campaign planning and gain competitor insights. With a strong understanding of the UAE’s unique market dynamics, Qoruz empowers brands to effectively discover influencers, strategically plan campaigns, and conduct in-depth competition analysis to achieve impactful, targeted campaigns.

Built to meet the evolving needs of UAE marketers, Qoruz’s platform provides robust competitor benchmarking and campaign planning tools, ensuring brands can make informed decisions at every stage of their campaigns. The platform’s advanced Competitor Analysis feature allows brands to evaluate their market share, benchmark influencer strategies, and analyse spending patterns compared to industry rivals. This powerful insight allows brands to set precise objectives and develop campaigns that stand out in the market.

Qoruz’s extensive influencer network in the UAE further enhances its value, connecting brands with influencers whose audiences align with local trends and campaign goals. Additionally, Qoruz offers advanced reporting tools, giving brands a comprehensive view of campaign performance, enabling them to assess ROI and make data-driven adjustments to optimise results.

Priya Vivek, co-founder and head of brand partnerships at Qoruz, highlighted the company’s commitment to helping UAE brands refine their campaign strategies. "The UAE is a highly competitive, dynamic market where brands seek genuine connections with their audiences while maintaining a strategic edge over competitors," she said. "At Qoruz, we’re not just providing data; we’re equipping brands with actionable insights that empower them to plan, execute, and measure campaigns with precision. It’s inspiring to witness our UAE partners achieve remarkable outcomes through our platform." In addition, Qoruz’s co-founder and CEO, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, shared the company’s vision for continued expansion: "Our success in the UAE highlights our commitment to addressing each market’s unique needs with tools that extend beyond basic metrics. Building on our accomplishments here, we are excited to bring our influencer marketing solutions, including competitor analysis and AI-driven strategic planning, to new markets, including Saudi Arabia, the USA, the UK, and Southeast Asia. Our goal is to streamline influencer marketing globally while creating an ecosystem that facilitates seamless collaboration with influencers." As a trusted influencer marketing partner, Qoruz continues to contribute to the UAE’s digital landscape with solutions that simplify every aspect of influencer campaigns, from strategic planning and execution to performance evaluation and competitor benchmarking. By focusing on the needs of UAE brands, Qoruz strengthens its role as a leading enabler of impactful, data-driven marketing.

For more information about Qoruz and its influencer marketing solutions, visit www.qoruz.com