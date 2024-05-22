Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi announces partnership With Imperium Comms

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:52 AM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 11:26 AM

The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi has announced a strategic partnership with Imperium Comms, a leading public relations and marketing agency.

Follow us on







Under the partnership, Imperium Comms will collaborate with The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi to promote foreign investment into the UAE, in line with the Royal Family’s vision for the continued growth of the country’s economy, with a special focus on the rapidly emerging Emirate of Ras al Khaimah.

The Private Office, which is chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, a member of the Royal Family of the Emirates of Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah, has played a key role in encouraging investment into the UAE in recent years, and they have ambitious plans for the future.

Suliman Mulhem, founder and managing consultant, Imperium Comms, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and underscored their commitment to aiding the UAE’s rapid development.

“I am looking forward to working with The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and building on our collaboration, which is firmly aligned with their mission of cementing the UAE’s position as the Middle East’s leading business hub and most popular tourist destination,” Mulhem, who also manages a political consulting firm, said. Dunston Pereira, the CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, highlighted the economic goals for the UAE over the coming decade and pointed out several projects which will attract more tourists to Ras al Khaimah. “Our Vision for RAK is to make it the next popular destination in the UAE [after Dubai] in the next 10 years. With the first casino coming up in RAK, it is going to become an attractive destination soon,” Pereira said.

“Additionally, projects like the biggest film city, a wildlife sanctuary, a sports academy, an underwater theme park, a pharma city and many more projects are in the planning stage which will add value to the Emirates and bring in more visitors.”