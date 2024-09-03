President Droupadi Murmu graces Symbiosis International University's 21st Convocation in India

India's President Droupadi Murmu and Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis.

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:13 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:58 PM

In a momentous occasion, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, honoured Symbiosis International University’s 21st Convocation Ceremony with her esteemed presence on September 3, 2024. This is indeed a very fortunate time for Symbiosis, as it commences its first set of bachelors and masters programmes at the Symbiosis international university, Dubai campus.

This year’s convocation ceremony held special significance as it witnessed the awarding of degrees and diplomas to over 9,000 students from 85 countries, a testament to the university's commitment to inclusivity and global education. Symbiosis has proudly nurtured more than 300,000 alumni worldwide, with over 1,000 based in the UAE alone.

President Murmu, a passionate advocate for education and a former teacher herself, inspired the students with her heartfelt address. She lauded Symbiosis for its dedication to empowering girls through education and fostering an environment where students from diverse backgrounds can thrive. Her presence and words resonated deeply with the students, motivating them to make meaningful contributions to society and carry forward the values they learned at Symbiosis. "Convocation is not just a ceremony; it’s the beginning of a new chapter in life," President Murmu remarked. She urged the students to use their education as a tool to make a positive difference in the world, emphasising the importance of giving back to society and supporting their families. Her speech left an indelible mark on the graduates, inspiring them to set ambitious goals and strive for excellence in all their future endeavours. Founded by Dr. S. B. Mujumdar in 1971, Symbiosis International University has grown into a global institution that attracts students from all corners of the world. The newly established Dubai campus further reinforces the university’s mission to provide holistic and high-quality education on a global scale. Dubai, a city known for its innovation and educational opportunities, offers the perfect environment for Symbiosis to continue shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

As Symbiosis expands its reach internationally, it remains committed to upholding its values of inclusivity, academic excellence, and fostering a sense of community. The graduates, filled with pride and optimism, leave not only with their hard-earned degrees but also with renewed spirits and life-changing guidance from one of India’s most revered leaders. As they step into the next phase of their lives, they carry with them the lessons of Symbiosis and the inspiration to make a meaningful impact on the world.