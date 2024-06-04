Pioneering surgery in Dubai saves 13-year-old from rare spinal deformity

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:30 AM

Adam Vital Hospital, an accredited centre of excellence in orthopaedics ans spine care, accomplished yet another milestone in its constant pursuit of par-excellence musculoskeletal care by treating a rare and life-threatening Spinal condition in a child from KSA. The complex surgery to treat severe scoliosis and kyphosis of the spine Chiari malformation and massive syringomyelia cysts throughout the spinal cord was performed by globally renowned spine surgeon, professor Dr Hany Abdel-Gawwad Soliman.

Professor Dr Hany Abdel-Gawwad Soliman, consultant spine surgeon for children and adults and head of the Scoliosis Centre of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai said: "The patient had visited him in Dubai as a last hope after being refused treatment at several prominent hospitals in UK and Spain due to complexity of her pathology and high risk of suboptimal outcomes. Despite previously undergoing surgery in Spain to release her spinal cord, her medical reports showed that her spine deformity progressed with the formation of massive cysts throughout her spinal cord, one of the most complex medical conditions along with Kyphoscoliosis. She was advised to undergo multiple surgeries in Europe to restore her spinal cord function”.

“I was moved by her life-threatening plight and decided to operate on the child despite her medical reports indicating a high risk of post-surgical paralysis. With the grace of Almighty, we at Adam Vital Hospital were able to successfully treat this very complex spinal deformity with first of its kind procedure in the region with just one surgical attempt.”

Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital, said: "With the recent launch of our Scoliosis Center of Excellence under the expert leadership of Prof Dr Hany, we are restoring hope and transforming lives in children and adults with complex and rare spinal deformities from the Gulf region and across the world. We are glad we can offer this world-class care right in the heart of Dubai for our patients."