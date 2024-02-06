Pioneering heart care: King's College Hospital Dubai leads with first TAVI procedure in the UAE

King’s College Hospital Dubai has successfully completed the first TAVI procedure in the UAE

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:12 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM

The heart, our most vital organ, orchestrates the symphony of life by pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body. Central to this process is the aortic valve, a gateway through which oxygen-rich blood flows. However, when this valve malfunctions, it can lead to serious health issues, such as breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness, and heart failure.

Traditionally, aortic valve replacement involved open-heart surgery, a meticulous procedure where a worn-out valve was replaced with a metal or tissue valve. Over the last couple of decades, a groundbreaking alternative has emerged – Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation/Replacement (TAVI/TAVR). This procedure, performed through a keyhole surgery from the groin, has become the standard treatment for patients over the age of 75.

In a historic milestone, King's College Hospital Dubai has recently performed the first TAVI procedure in the UAE thanks to the skill and expertise of interventional cardiologist Dr Mehmood Butt, head of cardiovascular department.

“TAVI is a remarkable procedure with a huge impact on patients worldwide. It’s efficient and removes the need for open heart surgery. Patients go home the next day. It’s life-changing for patients and their loved ones,” said Dr Butt.

Dr Butt, a distinguished cardiovascular specialist, demonstrated proficiency in navigating the intricacies of TAVI and once again showcased his dedication to delivering innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with aortic valve issues. Dr Butt's remarkable achievement exemplifies his leadership in the medical community, establishing him as a beacon of excellence in cardiovascular healthcare at King's College Hospital Dubai.

At King’s College, our experts specialize in TAVI/TAVR, providing compassionate care to those battling heart issues. This revolutionary approach eliminates the need for a large chest incision, with patients often being discharged on the same day. Additionally, the procedure is conducted under local anaesthesia, avoiding the necessity for deep sedation.

The TAVI/TAVR surgery involves replacing the native valve with a bovine (cow) tissue valve. Prior to the procedure, thorough investigations, including CT scans and angiography, ensure a comprehensive understanding of the patient's condition. A multidisciplinary heart team deliberates to confirm the suitability of this approach. The actual surgery involves a small incision in the groin, through which a catheter with a replacement valve is guided to the diseased valve.

One of the remarkable advantages of TAVI/TAVR is its minimally invasive nature, resulting in shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stays. This makes it particularly suitable for high-risk patients who may be considered inoperable for traditional open-heart surgery due to age or existing health conditions. Patients undergoing TAVI/TAVR are often discharged the following day, a stark contrast to the more extended recovery associated with conventional surgery. Moreover, the procedure eliminates the need for a large chest incision, offering advantages for certain individuals.

However, it's crucial to note that TAVI/TAVR might not be suitable for everyone, and the decision is based on individual health factors and the severity of the condition. If you're concerned about your heart, King's College Hospital offers quality service with compassionate providers. Schedule a consultation today to explore how TAVI/TAVR could pave the way to a healthier future.

If you or someone you know needs cardiac care, visit kingscollegehospitaldubai.com to get started.