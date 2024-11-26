Physioveda turns pain into smiles

More and more people are turning to physiotherapy to get relief; whether they are suffering from discomfort because of poor posture, or aches and pains in different parts of the body are disturbing their daily routines.

Our correspondent visited the Physioveda Medical Centre in Dubai with the curiosity to find out how physiotherapy worked and if it actually helped people in pain. The scribe also talked to some of the patients to find out first-hand how they felt after receiving treatment at the centre.

Most of them were very satisfied and pleased with the handling and treatment of their issues. Almost all of them wore smiles on their faces while praising the physiotherapists at Physioveda.

They especially mentioned how the physiotherapists approached each patient and how they paid individual attention to them.

Here's what they had to say:

“I had been struggling with poor posture and constant discomfort for years. Physioveda's team not only helped me regain proper alignment but also taught me exercises to maintain it. I'm finally pain-free and feel more confident!”

— Zahra Alkhaffaf

“Physioveda's sciatica treatment worked wonders for me. I couldn’t sit or stand for long before, but after a few sessions, the shooting pain subsided significantly. The team is skilled and compassionate, making the entire process seamless.”

— Fahad Kidwai

“I visited Physioveda with severe back pain that disrupted my daily life. The therapists identified the root cause and tailored a treatment plan for me. Within weeks, I experienced significant relief. Highly recommend them!”

— Shaikha Binabed

“As someone on my feet all day, heel pain was unbearable. Physioveda's personalised care, including therapy sessions and advice on footwear, made a huge difference. Now, I can walk without any discomfort.”

— Matthew Corbett “Physioveda is a gem for anyone in need of physiotherapy. Their modern techniques, combined with experienced therapists, helped me recover from a sports injury faster than expected. Thank you for your excellent service!” — Sneha Roy “The physiotherapists at Physioveda helped me understand how my posture was affecting my overall health. Their corrective exercises have improved not only my posture but also my energy levels. A great place for holistic healing!” — Tahir Fazal Disclaimer: Please note that in some cases, physiotherapy may require a referral from a doctor. It is important to consult with your doctor before starting any physiotherapy treatment to ensure it is safe and appropriate for your specific condition. Contact Physioveda Medical Center to learn more about how physiotherapy in Dubai can benefit you.

https://physioveda.ae/