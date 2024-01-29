Philips unveils cutting-edge healthcare innovations at Arab Health 2024 that address needs of patients, providers, and the planet

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 5:55 PM

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, is precision, a host of next-generation innovations and solutions at Arab Health 2024 (January 29 – February 1, Dubai), to help hospitals and health systems to consistently deliver accessible, high-quality care to patients in a sustainable way, enabled by emerging technology that improves predictability, collaboration, precision and integration.

The new innovations Philips is announcing at #ArabHealth2024 include next generation ultrasound systems that increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency, workflow optimisation through AI powered innovations in MR (SmartSpeed), and new AI-enabled cloud solutions that enhance healthcare efficiency and clinical confidence. Also featured is the next-generation Image Guided Therapy System designed to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently.

Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO, Philips Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META).

“Philips’ showcase at Arab Health 2024 is centered on our commitment to redesign healthcare around patients and caregivers, enabled by the latest technological innovations and purposeful partnerships. We are unlocking new opportunities and co-creating solutions that are crucial for tomorrow, while staying committed to enabling healthcare to work better for patients, caregivers, and the planet, today,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO, Philips Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META).

Holistic patient overview for better outcomes

Philips will be showcasing the interoperability of Philips MDIP (Medical Device Information Platform) Integration with Philips Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX), providing hospitals with a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive patient overview. Interoperability between MDIP and PIC iX enables the capture of streaming data flowing freely from a variety of medical device manufacturers on an open, scalable, secure platform.

By disseminating this information, clinicians have a unified view of the patient that delivers enhanced clinical insights and actionable alerts to help empower caregivers to make treatment recommendations confidently throughout the hospital’s digital environment.

Also on display will be Philips’ Visual Patient Avatar; a revolutionary new monitoring solution that translates complex patient data into a straightforward, easy-to-understand visual display. Visual Patient Avatar is a clinical decision support tool designed in partnership with anesthesiologists to help improve situational awareness in critical care environments.

A simplified monitor view of the patient's body and vital signs helps care providers to recall and process critical data more quickly, efficiently, and confidently, allowing them to focus on what matters most and prepare for what may come next.

Philips will also feature its PageWriter TC35 Cardiograph, a compact solution that provides advanced tools to enhance workflow, facilitate quality ECG reports, and support clinical decisions. The seamless design of the new compact lead-set means fewer connections for staff to manage.

Precision and planet-first imaging

With a growing need for more efficient healthcare solutions that prioritise patients, healthcare professionals and the planet, Philips’ MRI portfolio remains leading-edge.

The MR 5300 is the industry’s first and still the only fully-sealed 1.5T (Tesla) magnet to be introduced in a commercially available MRI scanner - designed for sustainable imaging at lower site costs without image quality or clinical compromises. In addition, a variety of time saving features are included across Philips’ entire portfolio including AI-driven technologies in the MR5300 with BlueSeal Magnet, automating the most complex clinical and operational tasks, resulting in patient set-up in under a minute and the reduction of change-over time between exams by up to 30 per cent.

First-time-right diagnosis for more patients

Philips is also showcasing its next-generation portable ultrasound solution for the META region — the Compact 5000 Series to facilitate first-time-right ultrasound exams for more patients.

The portability of the Ultrasound Compact 5000 Series brings quality ultrasound to the patient wherever they are in the hospital, with advanced features not typically found on a portable system, including AI-powered automation tools. Designed for shared service capabilities across specialties including cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, point of care, and general imaging, the Compact Ultrasound 5000 series system helps meet the needs of multiple clinical segments.

Other solutions spotlighted at Arab Health include the Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion 7 B20/15 that allows to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently while optimising lab performance for superior patient care.

Introducing the Spectral CT 7500, a cutting-edge imaging solution that provides a low-dose pathway to precise diagnosis for a diverse range of patients. This system delivers both conventional and 100 per cent spectral results in every scan, showcasing a 34 per cent reduction in the time to diagnosis compared to detector-based CT.

Additionally, the Ultrasound — EPIQ Elite offers an exceptional standard of clinical performance, streamlined workflow, and advanced intelligence. Equipped with clinically tailored tools, this ultrasound system is designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to unprecedented levels.

In addition, Philips is also spotlighting the IntelliSite Pathology Solution which delivers diagnostic-quality slide images to pathologists and clinicians wherever they are, uniting care teams and curating data. With all images stored digitally, the solution also allows third-party integration of AI applications , and together with PACS it can be used to streamline workflow for improved efficiency, for example by rapidly identifying pathology images that need urgent attention.

Philips will also be displaying it’s Sleep and Respiratory Care solutions for the Middle East at Arab Health.

Maximise lifetime value of healthcare technologies

Philips experts are present at Arab Health to showcase upgrades and trade-in services that help stakeholders to stay at the forefront of new hardware and software developments and get the most out of technology. Whether this calls for a managed services, expert consultancy, education, financing solutions through Philips Capital or other types of partnerships– the Philips team is present to help healthcare providers in the region make confident investment decisions for today and the future.

"Philips’ long history of collaboration and innovation ideally positions us to help care providers identify new future-ready opportunities and solutions designed to make healthcare work better,” said Ventricelli. “While we have the experience, expertise and end-to-end solutions, we know we cannot do it alone, which is why we are excited to engage with our customers and stakeholders to co-create patient and planet-centric care that realises a healthier future across the region – right here at Arab Health 2024."

Arab Health 2024 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from January 29 to February 1, 2024. Visit the Philips booth at Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai for healthcare innovation that means the world.