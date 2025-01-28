Pearson Middle East highlights how English proficiency unlocks career growth and global mobility

English proficiency has become an essential skill for individuals seeking career advancement and opportunities abroad. With expatriates comprising 30 million of the Middle East’s population, the region is uniquely positioned to benefit from the power of the English language in breaking down barriers, fostering global connections, and unlocking life-changing opportunities. Recognising this need, Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company, is shedding light on how English proficiency is a catalyst for personal and professional growth, particularly through its Pearson Test of English (PTE).

English is not only the world’s most commonly spoken language, with over 1.5 billion speakers globally, but also the lingua franca of business, education, and international communication. Its relevance is especially pronounced in the Middle East, where studying or migrating abroad is a common aspiration. Moreover, Pearson's study, How English Empowers Your Tomorrow, reveals that in KSA, individuals proficient in English earn 60-100 per cent more than their less proficient peers.

Pearson’s PTE is a trusted choice offering individuals an accessible and efficient way to demonstrate their English language skills. The test leverages leading automated scoring technology, which assesses reading, writing, listening, and speaking in a single two-hour session It can be taken across Pearson’s existing network of more than 445 PTE centres in 117 countries. The UK, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand governments recognize PTE Academic for all visa applications.

Ipek Aydin, director PTE, Middle East and Africa at Pearson said: "Mastering English is more than just acquiring a language; it is about opening doors to new possibilities. English is the key to effective communication, cultural understanding, and career progression. For individuals in the Middle East, where globalisation drives economic growth, proficiency in English offers a clear path to success in competitive global markets."

As organisations increasingly operate on a global scale, fluency in English allows professionals to bridge linguistic and cultural divides, facilitating collaboration with international clients and teams. The PTE provides a reliable benchmark of their language abilities so that candidates are better positioned to secure lucrative roles and advance within their industries. Learning English enables individuals to connect more deeply with diverse cultures, appreciating their literature, art, and traditions without the need for translation. This cultural sensitivity is invaluable in today’s interconnected world, where empathy and understanding are critical. Pearson’s PTE not only helps individuals achieve fluency but also offers extensive resources to support their learning journey, including practice tests, sample question banks, and online tutorials tailored to diverse learning needs. These tools ensure candidates are well-prepared to excel, enabling them to gain the confidence needed to navigate international settings effectively. As the Middle East continues to embrace globalisation, the demand for English language proficiency is only expected to grow. Pearson remains committed to empowering individuals across the region by providing them with the tools to thrive in an interconnected world.

To learn more about how the PTE can help you unlock your potential, visit www.pearsonpte.com.