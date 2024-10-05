Parineeti Exhibition returns to Dubai with a spectacular Diwali and wedding edit

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM

Dubai is gearing up for one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year! The third edition of the Parineeti Exhibition is set to return with its special Diwali and wedding edit on October 6 at Taj Business Bay, Dubai from 11:00am to 8:00pm.

This year’s edition promises an immersive fashion experience, bringing together over 50+ top Asian designers from India, UAE, and Pakistan, showcasing their latest collections. From stunning bridal wear to chic festive outfits, the exhibition will offer an impressive array of luxury and budget-friendly fashion, along with exquisite jewellery, fashion accessories, home décor, and Diwali decorations. Attendees can expect a diverse selection to suit every style and budget.

As Dubai solidifies its place as the fashion capital of the world, this exclusive shopping experience is a must-attend event for fashion enthusiasts. Parineeti Exhibition offers the perfect platform for visitors to refresh their wardrobe and find designer pieces or wallet-friendly treasures. The event goes beyond the typical fashion show—it's a celebration of style, elegance, and cultural heritage.

With free entry and valet parking available, fashion lovers are invited to mark their calendars and attend this unmissable event. For more information, please contact: +971524276005 / +971525211721 or follow: Facebook: @marriagemantra

Instagram: @marriagemantraexhibition