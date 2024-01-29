Paramount Group invests Dh100 million for expansion in various countries

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 12:08 PM

In a strategic move, Paramount Group, the premier Food Service Equipment solutions company in the Middle East, marks its 36th year of success with a substantial investment of Dh100 million. The focal point of this transformative phase is the unveiling of its new corporate headquarters and sales centre in Sharjah.

The inauguration ceremony, held on January 23, at Sharjah Industrial Area 12, was graced by the presence of Paramount Group's owner and managing director, KV Shamsudheen, alongside directors, special invitees from across the GCC, distinguished guests, and valued clients.

During a press conference at Dubai Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira, key members of Paramount Group illuminated the company's remarkable journey over three and a half decades, emphasising growth across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Shamsudheen said: "As the founder and owner, Paramount's success over the last 35 years is a testament to our unwavering commitment and hard work. The changes we've witnessed in the Food Service Equipment industry only reinforce our dedication to innovation and excellence, setting a standard for others to aspire to."

Hisham Shams, executive director at Paramount Group, said: "Our visionary path for the next 20 years involves pioneering the hospitality industry, empowering all segments to indulge in global culinary delights through sustainable, safe, and hygienic F&B business environments meticulously crafted by Paramount."

Afra Shams, director, said: "The influence of AI and IoT in the mass food industry is undeniable. Paramount is at the forefront, leveraging these technologies to enhance efficiency and meet the evolving demands of our customers."

Amar Shams, executive director, said: "Embracing high-end technology has brought unprecedented ease to the food industry. Paramount remains at the forefront, consistently innovating to elevate our offerings and services, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our clients."

Abdul Shukkoor, operations director, said: "With our new 4,500 sq ft premises and over 300 dedicated employees, Paramount's commitment to superior service is unwavering. We are strategically positioned to cater to over 100 daily B2B customers globally, offering the best rates, protected systems, and service warranties."

Shareef, sales director, said: "Paramount's expansion into new marketplaces, including Africa, Far East countries, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and more, signifies our unwavering commitment to global reach and excellence, delivering quality products and services that exceed expectations."

Vishwanathan Krishnan, CFO, added: "Our financial strategies are a key driver behind our ambitious growth plans. Paramount's penetration into India, with substantial industrial investments on the horizon, reflects our steadfast dedication to expanding our footprint and achieving sustainable success."

Daniel T Sam, GM — Qatar, said: "As Paramount ventures into new territories, our commitment to global best practices remains unyielding. Our customers can confidently anticipate unparalleled quality, service, and innovation, establishing Paramount as a benchmark in every market we enter."

For more information about Paramount Group's exciting developments, visit www.paramountme.com.