Pankaj Gupta unveils new book, offering practical insights for aspiring entrepreneurs

Renowned mentor and business leader Pankaj Gupta has released his highly anticipated book, ‘My Dates with SME Owners’, now available for readers eager to gain real-world insights into the world of entrepreneurship. Drawing on over 11 years of experience working closely with small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, Gupta delivers a compelling collection of stories that showcase the triumphs and trials of business owners across various industries.

This book offers practical lessons on problem-solving, growth strategies, and the resilience needed to navigate the complexities of running a business. With a unique storytelling approach, Gupta makes the content relatable and easy to digest, catering to both seasoned entrepreneurs and those just embarking on their business journey. A passionate advocate for empowering others, Gupta has spent his career guiding SME owners through everyday challenges. His commitment to mentorship shines through in My Dates with SME Owners, where he distills a decade’s worth of valuable experience into actionable advice that readers can apply directly to their businesses.