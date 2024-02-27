Palm Jumeirah's upgraded Signature Villa sold for Dh128 million

The international singer and actress shines as the face of the lavish campaign, titled ‘Everyone’s Invited’
B1 Properties, a name synonymous with luxury real estate in Dubai, has sold a luxurious upgraded villa on Palm Jumeirah for a record-breaking Dh128 million, setting a new benchmark in Dubai’s lavish real estate market.
Spread on a built-up area of nearly 9,382sqft, with a plot size of 14,691sqft and providing enchanting views of the Burj Al Arab and the marina skyline, the sale mirrors the rising demand for ultra-luxurious real estate within the city.
Brokered directly by B1 Properties from both the seller and buyer sides, this exceptional villa was crafted by the renowned Alpago Properties and LW Design Group and developed by Arth Properties, resulting in a true masterpiece.
The villa features luxurious Italian furniture, five en-suite bedrooms, an elegantly designed office space, a private gym and a cinema with state-of-the-art in-home entertainment and an infinity pool.
This sale highlights B1 Properties’ commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury properties to the market as it continues to lead in the luxury real estate sector, consistently providing exclusive properties for the city’s discerning clientele.
