Paklaunch raises funding led by Disrupt.com, eyes regional expansion

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:07 AM

Paklaunch, with a mission to advance entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan's startup ecosystem, successfully closed its seed funding round.

Disrupt.com, a renowned venture builder, led the round, with participation from Indus Valley Capital, a prominent early-stage VC fund, an early stage company advisor and investor Yousuf Khan, angel investors affiliated with Google and Meta, and others based out of San Francisco, New York City, Toronto, Singapore, and Dubai.

With this funding, Paklaunch seeks to create a flourishing ecosystem for regional startups in Pakistan and the GCC. Leveraging its investment expertise and global connections, along with Disrupt.com's entrepreneurial ethos, Paklaunch is extending its influence beyond Pakistan encompassing key GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Aly Fahd, founder of Paklaunch, echoed the sentiment: "Our mission is to discover high-potential ventures beyond conventional hubs and support their growth. Uzair Gadit and Disrupt Group's distinctive expertise, combined with the experience of our other investors and partners will help turbocharge our mission. From experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses, this partnership positions us ideally to support the growth of new ventures in Pakistan and beyond.”

Uzair Gadit, founding partner at Disrupt.com, highlighted the collaborative spirit of this initiative and said:: "Paklaunch is setting the pace for advancement in Pakistan's tech scene, and Aly Fahd's leadership is nothing short of inspiring. Their commitment to supporting startups resonates deeply with our vision of empowering budding entrepreneurs. Partnering with them isn't just about collaboration; it's about fueling a movement. Together, we're shaping a brighter future for our region's tech landscape.”

The expanded partnership will build upon this success by extending its reach to the GCC and beyond, engaging with entrepreneurs and investors. By combining their expertise and passion, both entities aim to empower startups and turn innovative ideas into successful ventures.