Pak Group celebrates groundbreaking of Pak Beach Residence two following the success of Pak Beach Residence One

Pak Group, renowned for its unique work and commitment to delivering on promises, has announced the groundbreaking of Pak Beach Residence Two following the successful launch of Pak Beach Residence One.









A prestigious ceremony was held at the construction site to mark the occasion, attended by Pak Group CEO Asif Jabbar, Director & Partner Amir Nisar, Director Ovais Jabbar, and Marketing Head Osama Jabbar. The event also featured a special guest, Qari Saad Nomani, globally acclaimed for his exceptional recitation in 99 different styles, who led a prayer on the momentous occasion.

Commencement of Park Beach Residence Two

Park Group is excited to announce that construction on the much-anticipated Park Beach Residence Two will start next week. This quick start, just two months after its announcement in November, highlights Park Group's dedication to delivering projects quickly and efficiently. CEO Asif Jabbar has confirmed that this project will not only be completed ahead of schedule but will also maintain the high standards of quality that Park Group is known for. This commitment ensures that our customers will receive the very best in terms of service and results. Park Group continues to lead the way in the industry, consistently delivering top-notch projects that meet and exceed expectations.

Park Beach Residence 2 offers exquisite studios, 1 BHK, and 2 BHK residences that redefine beachfront living. Enjoy world-class amenities, direct beach access, and breathtaking Arabian Gulf views through floor-to-ceiling windows in spacious, modern interiors.

Located just minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and a short drive from Dubai, it's both a tranquil sanctuary and a promising investment with impressive capital appreciation potential.

Achievements of Park Group Park Group has demonstrated excellence by working tirelessly on Park Beach Residence One, delivering on its commitments, and making it the most prominent project on Al Marjan Island. Currently, round-the-clock work is underway at Park Beach Residence One, ensuring the project progresses ahead of schedule. Highlights of the Ceremony The groundbreaking ceremony featured a special prayer and reaffirmed Park Group’s commitment to consistently delivering outstanding services to its customers. The presence of Qari Saad Nomani and his heartfelt prayer added a spiritual dimension to the event.

Park Group continues to set new standards in the industry and remains committed to excellence in all its endeavours.