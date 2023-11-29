Over 2,000 global emergency medical professionals to converge in Abu Dhabi for ESEM 2023

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:38 PM

With the mission of advancing and broadening the landscape of emergency medicine on a global scale, over 2,000 emergency physicians and medical professionals from world over will converge in Abu Dhabi for the Emirates Society Emergency Medicine Conference 2023 (ESEM23). Taking place from December 6 to 9, with Department of Health Abu Dhabi as strategic partner, this milestone event reflects 10 years of unwavering commitment to enhancing education, awareness, and collaboration in the field of emergency medicine.

An initiative of Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine, the conferences held annually has grown to be one of the most sought-after conferences in the international platform, providing the highest quality of educational content presented by a stellar line-up of speakers from around the world, more strengthened with ESEM’s International collaborations.

Promising an enriching experience for the global gathering of emergency physicians and professionals, ESEM23 will feature a comprehensive programme, including pre-course workshops, educational courses, parallel sessions, panel discussions, plenary sessions, and powered activities by industry partners.

Spanning from December 5 to 7, the workshops will cover a diverse range of topics, including the Emergency Department Quality Improvement Professional (EQUIP) Certification Course, Trauma Bay Workshop, POCUS Guided Procedures, Crash Teach: Medical Educator Course, ENT Emergencies, Expedition Dentistry, and POCUS Workshop.

During the main conference, attendees can explore the latest updates in technology and market trends through an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the field of emergency medicine. Programme topics at the conference include cardiovascular, critical care, cruising the literature, fulcrum, paediatric EM, Fundamentals of EM, Rapid Fire in Toxicology, Target Your Therapy, Mortality and Morbidity, Pick – A- Clue, Mental Health Challenges in ED, Neurological Emergencies, Emergency Nursing, Prehospital Care, Disaster Medicine, Wellness in EM, EM Administration, orthopedic and sports Medicine, I Can't Stop the Bleed, Trauma, and Resident's Journal Club amongst others.

Moreover, researchers were encouraged to submit abstracts, with the Abstract Review Committee selecting the best submissions for oral or poster presentations during the conference.

Commenting on ESEM 23, Dr Rasha Buhumaid, president of the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine, UAE, expressed, "As we embark on the 11th edition of the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine Conference (ESEM23), our excitement and pride reach new heights. We are thrilled to host one of the largest gatherings of emergency physicians globally, right here in Abu Dhabi. Each passing year strengthens our commitment to excellence and innovation in emergency medicine. The journey from the inception of ESEM to the remarkable milestone of ESEM23 signifies not only the conference's growth but also the collective dedication of the emergency medicine community. We eagerly anticipate expert participation, engagement, and shared insights during this transformative event, where we come together to advance the field of emergency medicine and foster a spirit of continuous learning and innovation."

Launched in 2022, the ESEM Awards celebrate a decade of excellence by recognising experts and contributors in the field of emergency medicine. Awards will be presented in seven categories, including Best EM Physician, Nurse, Paramedic, Educator, Researcher, Resident, and the prestigious ESEM23 International Ambassador Award. The ESEM23 Closing Ceremony on December 9, will honor award winners, marking a momentous conclusion to this international Emergency Medicine gathering.

ESEM23 will feature an exclusive open mic session, providing a unique platform for the exchange of information, innovative ideas, and thoughts, offering international exposure and professional growth opportunities.

For media inquiries, registration, or additional information about ESEM23, please visit the official conference website: https://esemconference.ae.

To know more about ESEM, visit https://esem.ae.