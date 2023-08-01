Ourshopee.com founder Dr Shanith Mangalat receives esteemed global business leadership award

The esteemed award not only cements OurShopee.com's position as an industry trailblazer but also serves as inspiration for the team to reach new heights of excellence

Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 9:42 PM

OurShopee.com, a renowned e-commerce platform, has announced that its visionary founder, Dr Shanith Mangalat, has been honoured with the prestigious Global Business Leadership award. The award recognises Dr Shanith's exceptional contributions to the e-commerce industry, applauding his innovative spirit and unwavering dedication to excellence.

As an esteemed entrepreneur and technocrat, Dr Shanith established OurShopee.com with a clear mission — to revolutionise online shopping and empower customers worldwide. Guided by his visionary leadership, OurShopee.com has flourished into a prominent e-commerce destination, celebrated for its unparalleled customer service, diverse product range, and cutting-edge technological solutions.

The Global Business Leadership award is a testament to Dr Shanith's outstanding leadership qualities and entrepreneurial flair, which have positioned OurShopee.com at the forefront of the industry. His strategic acumen has successfully navigated the company through dynamic market challenges, fuelling consistent growth and fostering an environment of innovation within the organisation.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious Global Business Leadership award," expressed Dr Shanith. "This recognition is a reflection of the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the entire OurShopee.com team. We are committed to delivering unmatched shopping experiences and leveraging technology to meet our customers' evolving needs."

Dr Shanith's relentless pursuit of excellence has not only propelled OurShopee.com to a leadership position but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the e-commerce industry's growth. His unwavering focus on providing exceptional value to customers and fostering strategic alliances has led to a loyal customer base and an expanded market presence.

Beyond business success, the Global Business Leadership Award also acknowledges Dr Shanith Mangalat's commitment to ethical practices, sustainable growth, and social responsibility. He has spearheaded initiatives that promote inclusivity, support local communities, and reduce environmental impact, embodying a responsible approach to business.

As OurShopee.com continues to extend its global footprint and pioneer innovations in the e-commerce landscape, Dr Shanith's vision and leadership will undoubtedly remain integral to the company's continued success. This esteemed award not only cements OurShopee.com's position as an industry trailblazer but also serves as inspiration for the team to push boundaries and reach new heights of excellence.