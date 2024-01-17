OPPO Reno11 Series: The Portrait Expert

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:18 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:21 PM

OPPO is at the forefront of portrait photography innovation, and the Reno Series, in particular, showcases just how far smartphone portrait photography has come in recent years. There are 72 million Reno owners across 60 countries, ranging from casual photo takers to professionals, these numbers underscore the significant trust so many people place in the capabilities of their OPPO devices. With professional-grade proprietary tuning and imaging configuration on par with a professional camera, it produces studio-calibre portrait effects with every shot.

The recently released OPPO Reno11 Series fuses eye-catching elegance with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, spearheaded by a 50MP Main Camera with OIS, rear camera with all new Sony sensor and the only device within this competitive price range with a 32MP professional telephoto portrait lens. Lets take a closer look at what that means.

Popularising a Portrait Focal Length

Telephoto cameras aren’t just for zooming. Yes, they get you closer to subjects, but they also create a unique perspective when taking a portrait photo.

One key advantage is they help users get closer to a subject without needing to invade their personal space. Another advantage is an effect known as spatial compression. A portrait lens can appear to “compress” or shrink the subject in relation to a background, making the background look larger and closer, and creating a more intentional-looking photo.

Compared with a traditional wide-angle main camera, a telephoto camera can capture portrait shots with less perspective distortion and a greater sense of intimacy. This helps take portraits to the next level.

Professional studio-level portrait photographers usually rely on a 50mm or 85mm telephoto lens to get the best portrait shots. The 50mm lens, referred to as the nifty 50, is also near to the perspective of a human eye, making it a favourite among pros.

To offer a better and more professional portrait shooting experience, OPPO introduced its industry-leading Telephoto Portrait Camera, previously reserved for pro-grade flagship devices.

With its 47mm focal length, it’s very close to the photographer-favourite 50mm telephoto focal length, perfect for distortion-free portrait shooting. The 2x optical zoom gives it a perfect focal length for portraits taken at, or near 50mm, and its algorithm produces bokeh effects comparable to those found in DSLRs, plus you can even adjust the amount of bokeh desired for your photos after the shoot.

Reno11 Series: Next-Level Portrait Photography

For Reno11 Series, OPPO continues to drive innovation in smartphone portrait photography, with the line pioneering the new Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System.

Both Reno11 and Reno11 Pro feature high-resolution 50MP main cameras with OIS and the 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with a 47mm equivalent focal length, which translates to a 2x zoom. These impressive cameras create powerful, versatile, professional-looking portrait opportunities at two distinct optical focal lengths.

To unlock true pro-grade portrait photography, Reno11 Pro also benefits from OPPO’s next-gen computational photography suite – the flagship algorithm – HyperTone Imaging Engine. Pioneered for Find X6 Pro and Find N3, and refined for Reno11 Pro, it represents a breakthrough for the Reno series and smartphones at large.

Without HyperTone (left) versus with HyperTone (right)

Photos that might otherwise look washed out and uninspired are bursting with details, depth and confident, inviting colours.

By merging multiple uncompressed images in the RAW domain and applying AI-powered denoise and demosaic processing, OPPO’s powerful HyperTone Imaging Engine significantly boosts image clarity, dynamic range, and colour richness. Users can expect true flagship quality portrait photography from Reno11 Pro.

OPPO Portrait Expert Engine

A great digital portrait is a combination of technology and aesthetics. With the Reno series, OPPO worked with professional portrait photographers from around the world to fine-tune the portrait shooting experience. The result is the powerful new OPPO Portrait Expert Engine.

For Reno11 Pro’s Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System in particular, a new Portrait Mode combines with AI Portrait Retouching to capture a world of skin tones, expressions, and treasured moments.

With Reno11 Pro, choose between two optical points of view when you fire up Portrait Mode – a wide 24mm focal length so multiple subjects shine across the scene, or a 2x, 47mm portrait to focus attention on a single subject.

Loaded with identity, Reno11 Pro’s Portrait Mode is tuned to accurately represent a subject’s natural skin colours and features across a range of scenarios. OPPO’s engineers flew to multiple countries, working with a global pool of photographers to fine-tune results to be as representative as possible.

Detail and dynamic range are also tuned specifically for portraits on Reno11 Pro. Upgraded Clarity, Stereoscopic Light and Shade Effects made possible by HyperTone Imaging Engine fuse Raw images to preserve details and colours across the entire scene. This is enhanced by an advanced Tone Mapping Algorithm that optimises lighting effects, colouring, and textures. Finally, Face Curve algorithm captures texture and a sense of story in highlights and shadows.

Conclusion

With this incredible harmony of hardware and software in-hand, OPPO Reno11 Series’ powerful camera system and Reno11 Pro’s next-generation flagship HyperTone Imaging Engine create a perfect combination for captivating portraits, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned professional.