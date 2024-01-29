One Homes unveils the biggest consumer promotion in Pakistan's real estate history

Mr Mortgage, UAE’s first mortgage AI avatar, aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions by providing valuable insights and facilitating seamless processes
Embarking on a new era of opulent living, One Homes, Pakistan's leading luxury developer, is unveiling an extraordinary promotion for discerning homeowners. Elevate your lifestyle by buying an apartment with One Homes and get a prestigious Mercedes in your driveway. This unparalleled offer, available for a limited time until February 29, sets a pioneering benchmark in the landscape of Pakistani real estate.
Aqib Hassan, chief commercial officer at One Homes, stated: "At One Homes, we consistently push boundaries to redefine luxury living. Our exclusive offer reflects our unwavering commitment to providing an extraordinary lifestyle that transcends the boundaries of your residence, introducing sophistication both on and off the road."
Renowned for crafting exceptional living spaces, One Homes is dedicated to redefining upscale living with a commitment to luxury and attention to detail. The developer's portfolio includes prestigious projects like One Canal Road, Cedar Hills, and One Serene Residences, leaving an indelible mark on Lahore and Islamabad.
Cedar Hills, the newest offering of One Homes comprises a trifecta of luxury apartment towers that provide a first-of-its-kind, branded residence and self-contained community. The property found its fame through its stand-out project in Lahore, One Canal Road, a premier luxury living address, bringing together global award-winning partners and local expertise with grand apartments that redefine standards. And One Serene Residences, a $40 million mega-project in DHA Serene City, seamlessly blends luxury urban living with resort-style amenities and is just 30 minutes from Islamabad downtown.
Mr Mortgage, UAE’s first mortgage AI avatar, aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions by providing valuable insights and facilitating seamless processes
