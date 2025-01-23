Omniyat Properties leads Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market sales of $10 million-plus apartments: Property Monitor

Omniyat Properties, the visionary developer behind some of the world’s most iconic ultra-luxury real estate projects, has solidified its leadership position in Dubai’s ultra-luxury market, achieving Dh2.94 billion (over $800.2 million) in sales in 2024.

According to data from Property Monitor, the UAE’s leading real estate technology and market intelligence provider, Omniyat Properties captured more than one-third (37 per cent) of the transactions in the $10 million-plus residential segment.

Omniyat’s dominance in the super-prime category of apartments valued over $10 million-plus reflects Dubai’s status as the global capital of ultra-luxury living. The super-prime segment represents the pinnacle of exclusivity, attracting the world’s most affluent investors and connoisseurs of fine living. Omniyat’s leadership in this segment testifies to more than two decades of visionary developments and sophisticated design.

According to Property Monitor, Omniyat led Dubai’s real estate market in 2024 in transactions over $10 million, in terms of both total sales value and the number of transactions. Omniyat also dominated ultra-luxury luxury real estate transactions in the key districts of Business Bay/Downtown, and Palm Jumeirah, with a record-breaking total of Dh2.94 billion (over $800.2 million) in sales across 46 transactions, securing a commanding 37 per cent share in the segment.

On Palm Jumeirah, Omniyat achieved Dh2.18 billion ($593 million) in sales across 33 high-value transactions, commanding a 58.1 per cent market share and reinforcing its reputation as the preferred developer in a globally sought-after address. Similarly, in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, Omniyat recorded Dh758.3 million ($206.4 million) in sales from 13 transactions, capturing 43.5 per cent of the market share in these elite urban districts.

Driving Omniyat’s success were its landmark projects such as Orla Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, where all 20 ultra-luxury duplex residences were sold out by August 2024, generating Dh1.4 billion ($385.4 million) in sales. With the final sale, the exclusive off-plan properties in Orla Infinity became the most valuable on The Palm Jumeirah in 2024, as a four-bedroom uber luxury duplex reached a value of almost Dh10,000 per square foot, according to Property Monitor data.

Similarly with The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection Dubai, Omniyat sold its final penthouse for a record-breaking Dh139 million ($37.8 million) in May 2024, becoming the undisputed developer of choice for ultra-luxury properties. These achievements cement Omniyat’s leadership in creating living experiences that blend architectural innovation, artistry, and luxury.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat, commented: “For over two decades, Omniyar Properties has been a pioneer in curating elevated lifestyle experiences. We're gratified to see Dubai's market attracting the discerning individuals we envisioned as our community. Our continued success and track record reflect the trust and satisfaction of our customers, who share our vision of refined living. There could be no better endorsement for us. As Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve as a magnet for global investors seeking exclusive living experiences, the $10 million-plus segment represents the pinnacle of this evolution. Our vision has always been to craft masterpieces that offer exceptional living experiences. We have delivered on this promise, firmly establishing Omniyat Properties as the developer of choice for the world’s most discerning clientele.” Omniyat Properties remains committed to shaping the future of ultra-luxury living with new projects that continue to set industry standards. For more information about Omniyat Properties’ portfolio and contributions to Dubai’s real estate market, visit www.omniyat.com. Highlights • Reinforcing its position as the developer of choice in Dubai’s most exclusive address, Omniyat achieved a whopping 58.1 per cent market share on Palm Jumeirah, posting Dh2.18 billion in sales across 33 high-value transactions • Dominating the heart of Dubai, Omniyat recorded Dh758.3 million in sales across 13 transactions in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, representing 43.5 per cent of the market share of $10 million-plus apartments

