Ohana Development joins forces with West Ham United as official global partner in multi-year deal

Luxury real estate developer Ohana Development has unveiled an exciting multi-year partnership with Premier League football club West Ham United. The official signing ceremony took place on November 20, in London, where Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Nathan Thompson, chief commercial officer at West Ham United, signed the groundbreaking agreement. This partnership transcends traditional sponsorship, setting the stage for a dynamic collaboration rooted in shared values and global ambitions.

As West Ham United’s Official Global Partner, Ohana Development will enjoy prominent brand exposure at all men’s domestic fixtures at London Stadium. This platform will allow the developer to present its innovative real estate projects to a worldwide audience, further cementing its reputation as a leader in luxury property development. Beyond media visibility, the partnership will focus on joint initiatives that highlight both brands' dedication to excellence and community-driven values. Football enthusiasts across the UAE and international markets can look forward to experiencing the synergy between Ohana and West Ham United.

With over 35 years of expertise, Ohana Development is celebrated for creating luxurious lifestyle environments that seamlessly integrate modern design with family-centric principles. The company’s iconic developments across three continents reflect its unwavering commitment to sophistication and meaningful living.

Salem expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with West Ham United as their Official Global Partner. At Ohana, we are committed to creating exceptional, community-focused developments that inspire and unite people. This collaboration enables us to expand our global reach, showcasing our visionary projects while upholding the values of customer-centricity, attainable luxury, and family that define our brand." Thompson added: "We are delighted to welcome Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer from the UAE, into this unique partnership. Both brands share a strong community-driven ethos, which ensures that this collaboration will resonate with our local and international fan base, creating exciting opportunities for Hammers supporters worldwide." Ohana Development is renowned for its portfolio of world-class waterfront properties, such as the iconic ELIE SAAB Waterfront by OHANA, the prestigious Ohana Villas featuring exquisitely crafted pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views, Ohana By The Sea and its luxury beachfront villas and mansions surrounded by a Natural Reserve. These developments exemplify Ohana’s vision of creating sophisticated, one-of-a-kind spaces that deliver unparalleled lifestyle experiences, both in the UAE and across the globe.

For more information on Ohana Development, please visit https://ohana-development.com/