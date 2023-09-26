Ofooh launches innovative e-commerce platform, pioneering global fashion access for UAE and KSA consumers

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:25 PM

The initiative to develop a marketplace was in response to the globally booming direct-to-consumer (DTC) trend and a rapid transition of brick-and-mortar retailers to online sales to expand reach.

Ofooh's eCommerce platform was launched on the September 15. A grand celebration was held at the opulent Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Hotel on September 16th 2023 in the presence of Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, the founder and chairperson of the UAE-based conglomerate Green Aventurine Holding.

Fatima Khan, founder of Ofooh, commented on the launch: "Fashion is a form of self-expression. This expression has largely been restricted to high street or mall fashion brands. However, due to Covid-19 accelerating online retail, even consumers who were reluctant to turn to e-commerce for fashion have had to reconsider. This is why we are enthusiastic about the launch of Ofooh, the first-of-its-kind platform providing UAE and KSA consumers with a broader choice of new select brands to shop."

The key target market for Ofooh ranges from Gen X to Z with a passion for style and fashion. The platform's unique selling proposition comes from its creation of a multi-brand eCommerce marketplace based in the UAE introducing a range of new chic brands to the region. The company emphasises ethical sourcing practices and advocates for sustainability by encouraging customers to love, wear, and repeat.

Ofooh, the company and the brand remain dedicated to providing customers with a one-stop-shop where they can get trendy and high-quality footwear without compromising on comfort according to Shahzad Faisal, Managing Director at Ofooh. The platform currently offers Ofooh's footwear line, as well as brands like Hoog from UAE and Palik from the UK. The excitement does not end there; Ofooh has several new brands lined up to join the platform shortly.

Ofooh is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The platform's key objective is to be a multi-brand marketplace that grows beyond footwear into mainstream fashion by innovating through the introduction of exceptional brands to its space and expanding geographically.

Join them on a journey towards a more expressive and responsible form of fashion. Discover the exclusive collection at www.ofooh.com and stay tuned for exciting new brands to be added to their store in the future.

