Ocher Studio: Time-honoured craftsmanship with modern elegance

In the realm of design, Ocher Studio, conceived by the creative mind of Nisha Bothra in 2018, stands as a testament to the harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary allure. It goes beyond being just a design studio; it is a sanctuary where cultural heritage is preserved with artistic finesse.
At the heart of Ocher Studio's narrative lies a defining moment — the presentation of an exceptional creation to the President of India, now showcased prominently at the revered President’s Museum. This milestone goes beyond the creation of artifacts; it cements Ocher's role as a cultural beacon transcending conventional boundaries.
Explore the intricate details of Ocher's signature offerings, such as personalised handcrafted nameplates and the iconic tortoise candle holder, and you'll uncover a triumphant tale within the traditional design landscape. Ocher emerges not just as a studio but as a symbol of victory, embodying the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage.
Bothra's vision for Ocher stretches beyond conventional design; it is a cultural sanctuary where tradition gracefully meets contemporary aesthetics. Adorned with accolades, Ocher Studio is a living testament to this vision and an unwavering commitment to preserving our cultural identity.
Ocher Studio is more than a brand; it is a cultural ambassador inviting you to immerse yourself in the timeless spirit of heritage and the ever-evolving landscape of artistic innovation. Experience Ocher not just as a name but as a poetic expression of age less traditions and a canvas for the perpetual evolution of cultural expression.
— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.
The new 12-storey apartment building will offer comfort and luxury in the heart of Al Furjan
One of the main drivers of the UAE’s economic success is the visionary Golden Visa program, which attracts top-tier talent who seeks more than just transient opportunities
One of the driving forces behind the rapid completion of Stage 7 was the promise of impressive returns for early investors