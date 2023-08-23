O! Millionaire redefines dreams with a grand prize of Dh82.5 million and a dazzling episode featuring Barbie

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM

The latest episode unfolded an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as the captivating host Anna Marienko, a real-life Barbie and international model, and Maradona Rebello, a beloved actor-environmentalist, graced the green stage. The dynamic duo infused the evening with boundless energy as they drew the winning numbers for the night, helping winners get close to a staggering prize of Dh82.5 million. Barbie, the iconic figure known for setting trends and inspiring generations, joined forces with Oasis Park and O! Millionaire for a remarkable reason. Barbie's presence isn't just about aligning with the latest trends; it's about a shared mission. Barbie shares the same commitment to saving the planet and creating better lives for people as O! Millionaire’s Oasis Park Project. This partnership was a testament to amplifying the collective efforts towards environmental preservation and sustainable living.

During the thrilling draw, the winning Green Certificate ID was revealed to be 7V7S W2RW, further enhancing the anticipation of O! Millionaire enthusiasts. The lucky winner, who matched all seven numbers - 11, 13, 18, 19, 20, 32, and 43, now stands a chance to take home an astounding 165 million dirhams upon doubling the grand prize.

One of the highlights of Episode 66 was the revelation of Oasis Park's renewable energy sources. As a part of its mission to combat climate change, O! Millionaire's Oasis Park project is set to harness renewable energies, underscoring its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment for future generations. This initiative serves as an invitation for viewers to join the movement and contribute to a lasting impact by planting trees and creating sanctuaries across the globe.

"We stand at the intersection of dreams and sustainability, where each green certificate purchased not only holds the promise of transformational wealth but also contributes to the creation of a greener, more vibrant world. O! Millionaire's mission is to empower individuals to become anything they aspire to be while leaving a lasting legacy of environmental change. Together, we're redefining what it means to dream big and live responsibly,” said Ralph Martin, founder/CEO of O! Millionaire.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. Although no one has won the grand prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the green certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as green certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday at 8 pm. (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. The standard entry fee is Dh25. Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes before the draw. More information on the draw and how to participate is available at – www.omillionaire.com