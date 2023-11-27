O! Millionaire Episode 80: Celebrating 80 weeks of green impact and grand prizes
Episode 80 of O! Millionaire marks a significant milestone - 80 weeks of combining the thrill of winning with the mission of saving our planet. This episode not only offered the chance to win big but also highlighted the ongoing contributions to environmental sustainability through the green certificate programme.
Empowering participants: A step-by-step guide
O! Millionaire's latest episode featured actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, who provided a simple, five-step guide on how to register at omillionaire.com. Emphasising the tagline 'You can’t win if you don't play', Maradona made sure that viewers understood the importance of creating an account to start their winning journey.
Planting futures with every green certificate
The episode also shone a light on the impactful work of Oasis Park. Each Green Certificate purchased is more than just a chance to win your best life - it represents a tree planted in Oasis Park. This pioneering project aims to transform arid desert lands into lush green forests, starting with planting 500 trees weekly in India and soon in the UAE. The goal is 60 million trees by 2030, on top of more efforts for carbon sequestration via renewable energies and Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) for sustainable water supply. Just AED 25 can make a significant difference in this ambitious environmental initiative.
Participants who were not able to watch the Live Draw on November 23, 2023 can view the full replay on the O! Millionaire YouTube channel. Check it out below.
The seven winning numbers for Episode 80
The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local UAE time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host.
This week, the winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 15, 17, 25, 42, and 44. The holder of the green certificate ID N5YK 55PW emerged as the lucky raffle draw winner. The grand prize for Episode 80 soared to 89.5 million dirhams, with a chance to Double it to 179 million dirhams. Participants have the option to double and secure the grand prize upon checkout of their green certificates.
Matching as few as three numbers can guarantee a prize, and winners can easily check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. More green certificates offer more chances of winning while, at the same time, giving Oasis Park the funds that it needs to thrive.
About the Live Draw
The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It's incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the grand prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the raffle draw also guarantees one green certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.
Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire's ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.
Conclusion
As Episode 80 wraps up, the journey towards creating a greener planet and enriching lives continues. Each green certificate purchase is a testament to O! Millionaire's commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and offering life-changing opportunities to its participants. Stay tuned for more excitement and join us in making a difference while chasing the biggest dreams!