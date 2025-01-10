NVIDIA Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 Series opens new world of AI computer graphics

NVIDIA today unveiled the most advanced consumer GPUs for gamers, creators and developers — the GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Desktop and Laptop GPUs.

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, fifth-generation Tensor Cores and fourth-generation RT Cores, the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivers breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering, including neural shaders, digital human technologies, geometry and lighting.

"Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago."

The GeForce RTX 5090 GPU — the fastest GeForce RTX GPU to date — features 92 billion transistors, providing over 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS) of computing power. The Blackwell architecture’s innovations and DLSS 4 mean the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU up to 2x.

GeForce Blackwell comes to laptops with all the features of desktop models, bringing a considerable upgrade to portable computing, including extraordinary graphics capabilities and remarkable efficiency. The Blackwell generation of NVIDIA Max-Q technology extends battery life by up to 40 per cent, and allows for thin and light laptops that maintain their sleek design without sacrificing power or performance.

DLSS 4 debuts Multi Frame Generation to boost frame rates by using AI to generate up to three frames per rendered frame. It works in unison with the suite of DLSS technologies to increase performance by up to 8x over traditional rendering, while maintaining responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex technology. DLSS 4 will be supported on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs in over 75 games and applications the day of launch.

NVIDIA Reflex 2 introduces Frame Warp, an innovative technique to reduce latency by up to 75 per cent in games by updating a rendered frame based on the latest mouse input just before it is sent to the display, giving gamers a competitive edge in multiplayer games and makes single-player titles more responsive.

Alongside GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, NVIDIA is introducing RTX Neural Shaders, which brings small AI networks into programmable shaders, unlocking film-quality materials, lighting and more in real-time games. RTX Neural Faces is complemented by new RTX technologies for ray-traced hair and skin. Along with the new RTX Mega Geometry, which enables up to 100x more ray-traced triangles in a scene, these advancements are poised to deliver a massive leap in realism for game characters and environments.

NVIDIA is also introducing a suite of new NVIDIA ACE technologies that enable game characters to perceive, plan and act like human players, and ACE-powered autonomous characters are being integrated into KRAFTON’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and InZOI, as well as MIR5. Additionally, showcasing how RTX enthusiasts and developers can use NIM microservices to build AI agents and assistants, NVIDIA will release a pipeline of NVIDIA NIM microservices and AI Blueprints for RTX AI PCs from top model developers such as Black Forest Labs, Meta, Mistral and Stability.AI. To demonstrate how enthusiasts and developers can use NIM to build AI agents and assistants, NVIDIA today previewed Project R2X, a vision-enabled PC avatar that can put information at a user’s fingertips, assist with desktop apps and video conference calls, read and summarize documents, and more. The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs supercharge creative workflows. RTX 50 Series GPUs are the first consumer GPUs to support FP4 precision, boosting AI image generation performance for models such as FLUX by 2x and enabling generative AI models to run locally in a smaller memory footprint, compared with previous-generation hardware. The NVIDIA Broadcast app gains two AI-powered beta features for livestreamers: Studio Voice, which upgrades microphone audio, and Virtual Key light, which relights faces for polished streams. For desktop users, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 3,352 AI TOPS and the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 1,801 AI TOPS will be available on January 30 at $1,999 and $999, respectively. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 1,406 AI TOPS and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 988 AI TOPS will be available starting in February at $749 and $549, respectively. The NVIDIA Founders Editions of the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 GPUs will be available directly from nvidia.com and select retailers worldwide.

Laptops with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs will be available starting in March, and RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs will be available starting in April from the world’s top manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI and Razer.