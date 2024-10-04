Noor Capital to unveil market-shaping insights at Dubai's Forex Expo 2024

Mohammad Ghosheh, CEO of Brokerage Business, Noor Capital

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 11:31 AM

Securing a deserving spot as one of the Elite Sponsors at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024; Noor Capital, the region’s leading investment brokerage firm is set to become a prominent partner at the upcoming 7th edition of the event scheduled on October 7 and 8. With advanced technological infrastructure and in-depth knowledge of current trends shaping the global forex market, Noor Capital will assist visitors with predictive analysis and enhanced trading activities, concentrating on the UAE's dynamic markets.

The Middle East Foreign Exchange market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20 per cent during 2024-2032. As a reliable financial solutions provider with a diverse portfolio of investment channels, Noor Capital will delve into the UAE’s significant uptick in Forex Trading, at the expo. Attendees can expect detailed information on the surge of digitalisation in forex trading, adoption of advanced technologies, increase in mobile trading, and the regulatory evolution, as Noor Capital representatives share the latest industry updates at the booth.

Despite global economic challenges, the UAE continuously reinforces its position as a resilient economic hub with a favourable business climate appealing to international investors. Its advanced infrastructure and strategic collaborations across diverse industries further strengthen the landscape for thriving forex markets. Announcing its participation at the expo Mohammad Ghosheh, CEO of Brokerage Business, Noor Capital said: "The Forex Expo 2024 edition is poised to be the world’s largest gathering in fintech and online trading, making it an ideal opportunity to unveil our new products. Promising secured trading strategies fetched after thorough market analysis and risk management; our latest offerings align well with the UAE’s dynamic economic framework. We have always synced our platforms with global forex trends to integrate transformative changes driven by technological advancements. We invite attendees across the globe to leverage the opportunities forex trading offers along with financial growth, investment diversification, and impact." Focused on connections and partnerships, Noor Capital’s booth at Forex Expo will host trading enthusiasts eager to explore the nuances of forex trading. Visit us at Hall 1, Booth 17 to experience Noor Capital's expertise firsthand.

For more information, visit https://noorcapital.ae/