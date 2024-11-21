noon Food partners with Dream Dubai for the noon Food Millionaire campaign

noon Food and Dream Dubai are thrilled to announce the launch of the exciting noon Food Millionaire campaign, offering participants an incredible opportunity to win Dh1,000,000 cash! Running from November 21 to December 11, as part of Yellow Friday Sale, this one-of-a-kind promotional campaign will end with a live prize draw on December 15 where one lucky winner will take home Dh1,000,000 cash.

Entering the noon Food Millionaire is easy! Simply place any order on noon Food and receive a free entry into the draw. Alternatively, Dream Dubai customers can participate through shopping at Modesh for just Dh20, which also grants a free entry. This promotional campaign is designed not only to reward one lucky winner but also to deepen the connection between two big communities and the services provided by both brands. As Dream Dubai continues to innovate in the ‘Shop and Win’ sector and noon Food leads the way in online food delivery, the noon Food Millionaire campaign exemplifies their shared commitment to customer engagement and satisfaction.

To learn more about Dream Dubai’s campaigns and initiatives, visit www.dreamdubai.com/