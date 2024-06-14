Nominations closing soon for UAE Realty Awards: Recognising excellence in real estate

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 5:03 PM

Nominations for the prestigious UAE Realty Awards 2024, organised by Finance World Magazine, are closing soon. This event honours the tycoons of UAE’s real estate industry.

This prestigious event will honour the trailblazers, property developers, and real estate professionals who have redefined excellence in the UAE's competitive real estate market. It promises an evening of glamour and celebration as we unveil outstanding property projects, innovative investment strategies, and impactful contributions that have set new benchmarks. More than just an awards ceremony, this event is a tribute to the architects of tomorrow.

The award aims to showcase exceptional achievements in real estate development, sustainable architecture, and market impact, inspiring the industry to embrace innovation and set new benchmarks for quality and success. It highlights the transformative projects and strategies that not only meet, but exceed customer expectations, paving the way for a future where excellence is the norm in the real estate sector.

Nominations are invited from individuals and organisations who have demonstrated outstanding excellence and innovation within the real estate sector. All entries can be submitted through the official website: www.uaerealtyawards.com/nominations.

The UAE Realty Awards provide an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the icons and innovators who are driving the future of the UAE’s real estate industry. By highlighting these achievements, the real estate awards aim to inspire the industry to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation. The event will be held at Atlantis The Palm on July 6, and entry to the event is by invitation only.

For more information and to submit your nominations, please visit www.uaerealtyawards.com. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the most prestigious and best real estate awards event in the UAE.