NLCS Dubai partners with DOSC to launch Royal Yachting Association-Endorsed Sailing programme

In an era where digital distractions are at an all-time high, North London Collegiate School (NLCS) Dubai is breaking new ground by introducing an innovative Royal Yachting Association-endorsed sailing programme. The initiative not only aims to mitigate the effects of excessive screen time but also offers students a unique avenue to develop essential life skills in a dynamic and engaging environment.

Sailing, often described as a perfect blend of sport and science, provides students with opportunities to cultivate resilience, responsibility, and teamwork. Out on the water, students must focus, adapt, and collaborate, enhancing their critical thinking and decision-making skills. Beyond physical activity, sailing also immerses students in real-world applications of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), bringing academic concepts to life in an interactive and tangible way.

NLCS Dubai is redefining holistic education by making sailing an integral part of its extracurricular activities. "Sailing is more than just a sport; it’s a life skill that teaches perseverance, problem-solving, and communication—skills that will serve our students in all aspects of life,” says Nikki Woodroffe, director of extra-curricular activities at NLCS Dubai.

To ensure the highest quality of training, the school has partnered with the prestigious Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC). This collaboration provides students with professional maritime instruction and opportunities to participate in international sailing events, further solidifying NLCS Dubai’s commitment to excellence.

Recent sailing events at the school, such as the inaugural Inter-House Sailing Competition and the Parents, Teachers, and Students Regatta, have not only honed students’ technical skills but also fostered a strong sense of community. "The sense of camaraderie at our sailing events is extraordinary, uniting students, parents, and staff in the shared pursuit of excellence," says principal Jonathan Locke. These events have garnered widespread enthusiasm, underscoring the value of sailing as a tool for community building and teamwork. By engaging families alongside students, NLCS Dubai is creating a supportive and inspiring environment where every participant can thrive. Through this groundbreaking sailing programme, NLCS Dubai is equipping students with more than just academic knowledge. By balancing classroom learning with hands-on experiences, the school is preparing its students to navigate real-world challenges with confidence and adaptability.

For more information on how NLCS Dubai is shaping the future of education through innovative programmes like sailing, visit www.nlcsdubai.ae.